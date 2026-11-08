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Two Oil Tankers on Fire After Explosions in Strait of Hormuz - Reports
Two Oil Tankers on Fire After Explosions in Strait of Hormuz - Reports
Sputnik International
Two oil tankers exploded and caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz, the Tasnim news agency reported citing the press office of the Navy of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, a branch of the country’s armed forces).
2026-11-08T03:13+0000
2026-11-08T03:13+0000
2026-11-08T04:23+0000
us-israel war on iran
strait of hormuz
middle east
islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)
navy
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These two vessels carrying oil were attempting to travel along a prohibited route in the Strait of Hormuz, the agency specified.On February 28, the United States and Israel began conducting strikes against targets in Iran, to which the Iranian side responded with its own strikes. Although there is currently a lull in the conflict, it remains unresolved, and the risk of renewed hostilities persists.
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strait of hormuz, middle east, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), navy
strait of hormuz, middle east, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), navy
Two Oil Tankers on Fire After Explosions in Strait of Hormuz - Reports
03:13 GMT 08.11.2026 (Updated: 04:23 GMT 08.11.2026)
Two oil tankers exploded and caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz, the Tasnim news agency reported citing the press office of the Navy of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, a branch of the country’s armed forces).
These two vessels carrying oil were attempting to travel along a prohibited route in the Strait of Hormuz, the agency specified.
On February 28, the United States and Israel began conducting strikes against targets in Iran, to which the Iranian side responded with its own strikes. Although there is currently a lull in the conflict, it remains unresolved, and the risk of renewed hostilities persists.