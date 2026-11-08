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Two Oil Tankers on Fire After Explosions in Strait of Hormuz - Reports
Two Oil Tankers on Fire After Explosions in Strait of Hormuz - Reports
Sputnik International
Two oil tankers exploded and caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz, the Tasnim news agency reported citing the press office of the Navy of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, a branch of the country’s armed forces).
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These two vessels carrying oil were attempting to travel along a prohibited route in the Strait of Hormuz, the agency specified.On February 28, the United States and Israel began conducting strikes against targets in Iran, to which the Iranian side responded with its own strikes. Although there is currently a lull in the conflict, it remains unresolved, and the risk of renewed hostilities persists.
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Two Oil Tankers on Fire After Explosions in Strait of Hormuz - Reports

03:13 GMT 08.11.2026 (Updated: 04:23 GMT 08.11.2026)
© AP Photo / Asghar BesharatiTankers anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Qeshm Island, Iran, April 18, 2026.
Tankers anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Qeshm Island, Iran, April 18, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2026
© AP Photo / Asghar Besharati
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Two oil tankers exploded and caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz, the Tasnim news agency reported citing the press office of the Navy of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, a branch of the country’s armed forces).
These two vessels carrying oil were attempting to travel along a prohibited route in the Strait of Hormuz, the agency specified.
On February 28, the United States and Israel began conducting strikes against targets in Iran, to which the Iranian side responded with its own strikes. Although there is currently a lull in the conflict, it remains unresolved, and the risk of renewed hostilities persists.
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