https://sputnikglobe.com/20261109/rossiya-segodnya-hosts-session-as-part-of-the-peoples-of-russia-forum-1125033874.html

Rossiya Segodnya Hosts Session as Part of the Peoples of Russia Forum

Rossiya Segodnya Hosts Session as Part of the Peoples of Russia Forum

Sputnik International

As part of the Peoples of Russia International Week held at the World Trade Center in Moscow, the Rossiya Segodnya International Media Group hosted a discussion titled “Russia’s Voice Abroad: Soft Power with a Firm Character”.

2026-11-09T10:00+0000

2026-11-09T10:00+0000

2026-11-09T10:00+0000

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The session, dedicated to the development of Russian international broadcasting and public diplomacy, as well as to strengthening international media cooperation, featured remarks by Dimitri Simes Jr., Head of Sputnik International; Leonardo Attuch, Founder and CEO of Brasil 247 and of the Global South Institute; Wang Bin, Director of the Eurasian Bureau, China Media Group (CMG); Sergey Orlov, Deputy Executive Director of the Alexander Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund; Choirul Anwar Koesnan, Director for International Affairs, Persada Indonesia University YAI; and Tsegaye Wondwossen Bekele, Managing Editor for the Sputnik Africa Ethiopia Office. Vasily Pushkov, Director of International Cooperation at Rossiya Segodnya, moderated the event.The participants discussed the role of soft power and approaches to enhancing Russia’s international standing amid the transformation of the world order.Particular attention was paid to the tools of public diplomacy and their role in building trust in Russia in the countries of the Global South and the world majority.Dimitri Simes Jr. noted that despite growing political and information pressure, including blocking of websites and social media accounts, Sputnik is currently winning this media confrontation: “If any other media outlet faced such challenges, it would collapse within a month. We have not just survived but become even stronger than we were before the start of the special military operation. And we are stronger on every metric – subscribers, monthly views, languages, and global reach.”Leonardo Attuch stressed the need to rely on diverse and reliable sources of information. “It is very important that we have independent sources of information. And I am not talking only about Russian sources; I am talking above all about cooperation with the most important media around the world in Latin America, Africa, and other regions. It is very important that we have content from everywhere,” he emphasized.Wang Bin spoke about China’s successful experience in developing international broadcasting and stressed the need to intensify cooperation in joint content creation: “Russia-China: The Essentials is a joint mobile multimedia platform developed cooperatively by China Media Group (CMG) and the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency. Over the years, the project has built a significant and stable audience: to date, the app has already been downloaded more than 7 million times.”Speaking about the progress of Russian public diplomacy, as well as expanding and deepening international humanitarian exchanges, Sergey Orlov noted: “We bring foreign journalists to Russia because we are, in a broader sense, one of the Russian Federation’s tools for promoting our soft power. Soft power is a state’s ability to reach out and promote its values and attitudes. We are not talking about propaganda and imposing our ideas, but about fostering an attractive image of Russia abroad. We do this through long-term relations, through building stable ties and trust that is born among the participants of our programs after their time in Russia.” The speaker noted the three pillars of Russian soft power: education, cultural exchanges, and expert and youth diplomacy.Choirul Anwar Koesnan of Persada University spoke about the benefits of international knowledge exchange for young people. “Sputnik gives us international exposure and inspires my students. We do everything to convince students that influence should come through attraction, not through coercion or the injection of money. Values, culture, and reliable, appealing sources of information are what attract people. This allows young people to eventually persuade those around them to join the dialogue and share their ideas. And this is how we can build a certain trust and ultimately much more reliable partnerships with less effort,” he said.Speaking about Sputnik’s best practices in the development of international broadcasting, Sputnik Africa’s Tsegaye Wondwossen Bekele stressed: “Take the Russia–Africa Summit, for example: we do not wait for Western networks to filter the information and offer us their narrative of events. We started working directly with local media and broadcasting corporations, and together with Sputnik Africa, they conducted online broadcasts, conveying information directly to audiences in a variety of languages.” The speaker also noted the growing role of Sputnik as an alternative source of information in the African region: “Looking back, we have already begun to break the monopoly of Western media on the dissemination of information. Today, residents of Ethiopia and other African countries can turn directly to Sputnik as a source of information.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260728/rossiya-segodnya-and-xinhua-open-the-sco-expert-forum-in-bishkek-1124508652.html

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