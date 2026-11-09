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Rubio Says US, Iran Not Yet on Verge of Resolving Their Conflict
Rubio Says US, Iran Not Yet on Verge of Resolving Their Conflict
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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the United States and Iran were not yet on the verge of resolving their conflict.
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"I don't have any progress to report to you. I think you see some of these things that are around there. We have a number of countries that continue to engage them on different ideas, but I wouldn't say we're on the verge of a breakthrough," Rubio told reporters. On Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the United States needed time to process the results of the congressional elections and determine the future of the negotiation process with Iran. For the time being, there has been no action from intermediaries due to the elections, he said.
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Rubio Says US, Iran Not Yet on Verge of Resolving Their Conflict

04:15 GMT 09.11.2026 (Updated: 04:35 GMT 09.11.2026)
© AP Photo / Michael ProbstUnited States Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks during the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026.
United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks during the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2026
© AP Photo / Michael Probst
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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the United States and Iran were not yet on the verge of resolving their conflict.
"I don't have any progress to report to you. I think you see some of these things that are around there. We have a number of countries that continue to engage them on different ideas, but I wouldn't say we're on the verge of a breakthrough," Rubio told reporters.
On Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the United States needed time to process the results of the congressional elections and determine the future of the negotiation process with Iran. For the time being, there has been no action from intermediaries due to the elections, he said.
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