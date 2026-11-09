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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261109/russia-supports-us-approach-on-talks-in-abu-dhabi-on-ukraine-conflict---lavrov-1125034324.html
Russia Supports US Approach on Talks in Abu-Dhabi on Ukraine Conflict - Lavrov
Russia Supports US Approach on Talks in Abu-Dhabi on Ukraine Conflict - Lavrov
Sputnik International
Russia supports the US's approach on security guarantees to be one of the key issues of talks in Abu-Dhabi on the Ukraine conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.
2026-11-09T11:58+0000
2026-11-09T12:06+0000
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"I heard [US State Secretary] Marco Rubio's statement that security issues are becoming crucial at the talks in Abu Dhabi and in general in the situation around the Ukrainian conflict. Moreover, the very agenda of the Abu Dhabi talks presupposes the first item on the security of Russia, Ukraine and, in general, security in this region. We only welcome this approach," Lavrov told reporters after talks with Peruvian Foreign Minister Carlos Espa. The talks in Abu-Dhabi are aimed at agreeing on the principles of a final settlement of the Ukraine conflict, the minister added.
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Russia Supports US Approach on Talks in Abu-Dhabi on Ukraine Conflict - Lavrov

11:58 GMT 09.11.2026 (Updated: 12:06 GMT 09.11.2026)
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev / Go to the mediabankLavrov at the General Meeting of the Russian International Affairs Council, March 31
Lavrov at the General Meeting of the Russian International Affairs Council, March 31 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia supports the US's approach on security guarantees to be one of the key issues of talks in Abu-Dhabi on the Ukraine conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.
"I heard [US State Secretary] Marco Rubio's statement that security issues are becoming crucial at the talks in Abu Dhabi and in general in the situation around the Ukrainian conflict. Moreover, the very agenda of the Abu Dhabi talks presupposes the first item on the security of Russia, Ukraine and, in general, security in this region. We only welcome this approach," Lavrov told reporters after talks with Peruvian Foreign Minister Carlos Espa.
The talks in Abu-Dhabi are aimed at agreeing on the principles of a final settlement of the Ukraine conflict, the minister added.
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