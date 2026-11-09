https://sputnikglobe.com/20261109/trump-believes-ukraine-may-have-little-bit-different-shape-after-peace-deal-1125031855.html
Trump Believes Ukraine May Have 'Little Bit Different Shape' After Peace Deal
Trump Believes Ukraine May Have 'Little Bit Different Shape' After Peace Deal
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine might "end up with a little bit different shape" as part of a peace settlement.
2026-11-09T03:57+0000
2026-11-09T03:57+0000
2026-11-09T04:34+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
donald trump
ukraine
cbs news
russia
us-russia relations
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/0b/04/1125014179_0:290:3072:2018_1920x0_80_0_0_502f32afb5b714f5b229f0965fa64b9d.jpg
"I think it's going to happen, and they're going to end up with a little bit different shape Ukraine," Trump said in an interview with CBS News. Earlier, the US president's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, announced that the parties intended to discuss security guarantees, de-escalation, humanitarian issues, and further steps toward a peace settlement during the upcoming talks in Abu Dhabi. The Kremlin, for its part, confirmed that a Russian delegation will participate in the negotiations, it will be led by Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky.
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/0b/04/1125014179_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cb525e8422c66208c698625932227d70.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
donald trump, ukraine, cbs news, russia, us-russia relations
donald trump, ukraine, cbs news, russia, us-russia relations
Trump Believes Ukraine May Have 'Little Bit Different Shape' After Peace Deal
03:57 GMT 09.11.2026 (Updated: 04:34 GMT 09.11.2026)
US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine might "end up with a little bit different shape" as part of a peace settlement.
"I think it's going to happen, and they're going to end up with a little bit different shape Ukraine," Trump said in an interview with CBS News.
Earlier, the US president's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, announced that the parties intended to discuss security guarantees, de-escalation, humanitarian issues, and further steps toward a peace settlement during the upcoming talks in Abu Dhabi. The Kremlin, for its part, confirmed that a Russian delegation will participate in the negotiations, it will be led by Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky.