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On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
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Trump Believes Ukraine May Have 'Little Bit Different Shape' After Peace Deal
Trump Believes Ukraine May Have 'Little Bit Different Shape' After Peace Deal
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US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine might "end up with a little bit different shape" as part of a peace settlement.
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"I think it's going to happen, and they're going to end up with a little bit different shape Ukraine," Trump said in an interview with CBS News. Earlier, the US president's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, announced that the parties intended to discuss security guarantees, de-escalation, humanitarian issues, and further steps toward a peace settlement during the upcoming talks in Abu Dhabi. The Kremlin, for its part, confirmed that a Russian delegation will participate in the negotiations, it will be led by Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky.
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Trump Believes Ukraine May Have 'Little Bit Different Shape' After Peace Deal

03:57 GMT 09.11.2026 (Updated: 04:34 GMT 09.11.2026)
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump speaks during a tour of the White House Ballroom construction at the White House
President Donald Trump speaks during a tour of the White House Ballroom construction at the White House - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine might "end up with a little bit different shape" as part of a peace settlement.
"I think it's going to happen, and they're going to end up with a little bit different shape Ukraine," Trump said in an interview with CBS News.
Earlier, the US president's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, announced that the parties intended to discuss security guarantees, de-escalation, humanitarian issues, and further steps toward a peace settlement during the upcoming talks in Abu Dhabi. The Kremlin, for its part, confirmed that a Russian delegation will participate in the negotiations, it will be led by Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky.
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