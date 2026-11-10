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Iran Unveils New Underground Missile City - Reports
Iran Unveils New Underground Missile City - Reports
Sputnik International
The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force on Tuesday unveiled a new underground missile city, the Mehr news agency reported.
2026-11-10T16:55+0000
2026-11-10T16:55+0000
2026-11-10T16:55+0000
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The opening ceremony was attended by Iranian armed forces Chief of the General Staff General Ali Abdollahi, IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Majid Mousavi, and other senior and high-ranking military officials who inspected parts of the new underground missile complex, the report said. IRGC spokesman Hossein Mohebbi said on Saturday that Iran had lifted restrictions on the flight range of its missiles. Before the start of the conflict with the United States, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran had deliberately limited the flight range of its missiles to 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles). He added that the missiles had been developed for defensive purposes and deterrence, and did not pose a global threat. However, Iranian military officials have recently said that the military doctrine has changed from defensive to offensive.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20210108/irans-revolutionary-guards-unveil-new-underground-missile-base-near-persian-gulf-coast-1081702049.html
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abbas araghchi, iran, tehran, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), middle east
abbas araghchi, iran, tehran, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), middle east
Iran Unveils New Underground Missile City - Reports
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force on Tuesday unveiled a new underground missile city, the Mehr news agency reported.
The opening ceremony was attended by Iranian armed forces Chief of the General Staff General Ali Abdollahi, IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Majid Mousavi, and other senior and high-ranking military officials who inspected parts of the new underground missile complex, the report said.
IRGC spokesman Hossein Mohebbi said on Saturday that Iran had lifted restrictions on the flight range of its missiles.
8 January 2021, 09:18 GMT
Before the start of the conflict with the United States, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran had deliberately limited the flight range of its missiles to 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles). He added that the missiles had been developed for defensive purposes and deterrence, and did not pose a global threat. However, Iranian military officials have recently said that the military doctrine has changed from defensive to offensive.