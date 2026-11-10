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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/lavrov-says-economic-confrontation-lies-behind-wests-war-against-russia-1125037830.html
Lavrov Says Economic Confrontation Lies Behind West's War Against Russia
Lavrov Says Economic Confrontation Lies Behind West's War Against Russia
Sputnik International
The reason for the war waged by the West against Russia using Kiev as its instrument is the transformation of the economy into an arena of confrontation, where trade wars are employed to suppress geopolitical rivals, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov explained.
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"The economy is increasingly becoming an arena of confrontation, where 'hot' wars are followed by trade wars aimed at suppressing geopolitical rivals. This is precisely the reason for the war organized by the West against Russia through the Kiev regime — a regime that was brought to power illegally as a result of a 2014 coup," Lavrov said in an article for the Kommersant newspaper. The Russian foreign minister noted that, ideally, the global economy and international security should complement one another, collectively laying the foundation for peaceful coexistence and shared prosperity. On November 3, speaking at the Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security, Lavrov said that the war unleashed by the West against Russia via Kiev had put an end to the concept of Euro-Atlanticism as a viable means of uniting everyone.
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Lavrov Says Economic Confrontation Lies Behind West's War Against Russia

03:16 GMT 10.11.2026 (Updated: 04:46 GMT 10.11.2026)
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at a meeting of the Moscow format of consultations on Afghanistan
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at a meeting of the Moscow format of consultations on Afghanistan - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2026
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The reason for the war waged by the West against Russia using Kiev as its instrument is the transformation of the economy into an arena of confrontation, where trade wars are employed to suppress geopolitical rivals, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov explained.
"The economy is increasingly becoming an arena of confrontation, where 'hot' wars are followed by trade wars aimed at suppressing geopolitical rivals. This is precisely the reason for the war organized by the West against Russia through the Kiev regime — a regime that was brought to power illegally as a result of a 2014 coup," Lavrov said in an article for the Kommersant newspaper.
The Russian foreign minister noted that, ideally, the global economy and international security should complement one another, collectively laying the foundation for peaceful coexistence and shared prosperity.
On November 3, speaking at the Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security, Lavrov said that the war unleashed by the West against Russia via Kiev had put an end to the concept of Euro-Atlanticism as a viable means of uniting everyone.
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