https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/no-european-diplomats-present-at-trilateral-talks-in-abu-dhabi-1125041764.html
No European Diplomats Present at Trilateral Talks in Abu Dhabi
No European Diplomats Present at Trilateral Talks in Abu Dhabi
Sputnik International
There are no European representatives at the negotiation table between Russia, the United States and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, with the event being held in a trilateral format, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.
2026-11-10T09:47+0000
2026-11-10T09:47+0000
2026-11-10T09:47+0000
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The negotiations were opened by the UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Diplomats from all three delegations then delivered welcoming remarks. After that, the UAE foreign minister left the negotiating room, and the talks moved into a closed-door format. Before the talks with Russia and the US, the Ukrainian delegation met with representatives of the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, NATO and the European Commission, who were also joined by US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Intelligence Service, Rustem Umerov, said that the Ukrainian delegation had received a mandate from Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss all issues related to ending the conflict. "We have a mandate from ... Zelensky to discuss all topics," Umerov said. Trilateral talks between Russia, the US and Ukraine are being held in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11. Earlier on Tuesday, a source in the negotiating group told Sputnik that the talks will focus on discussing key aspects of the formation of a new continental security system. The Ukrainian settlement will be only one of the points of a large-scale discussion, the source said.
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steve witkoff, jared kushner, volodymyr zelensky, abu dhabi, russia, ukraine, nato, european commission, us
No European Diplomats Present at Trilateral Talks in Abu Dhabi
ABU DHABI (Sputnik) - There are no European representatives at the negotiation table between Russia, the United States and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, with the event being held in a trilateral format, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.
The negotiations were opened by the UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Diplomats from all three delegations then delivered welcoming remarks. After that, the UAE foreign minister left the negotiating room, and the talks moved into a closed-door format.
Before the talks with Russia and the US, the Ukrainian delegation met with representatives of the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, NATO and the European Commission, who were also joined by US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.
The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Intelligence Service, Rustem Umerov, said that the Ukrainian delegation had received a mandate from Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss all issues related to ending the conflict.
"We have a mandate from ... Zelensky to discuss all topics," Umerov said.
Trilateral talks between Russia, the US and Ukraine are being held in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11. Earlier on Tuesday, a source in the negotiating group told Sputnik that the talks will focus on discussing key aspects of the formation of a new continental security system. The Ukrainian settlement will be only one of the points of a large-scale discussion, the source said.