https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/putin-calls-for-building-up-cstos-potential-taking-into-account-international-tensions-1125039645.html
Putin Calls for Building Up CSTO's Potential, Taking Into Account International Tensions
Putin Calls for Building Up CSTO's Potential, Taking Into Account International Tensions
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday called for building up the the potential of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), taking into account international tensions.
2026-11-10T07:50+0000
2026-11-10T07:50+0000
2026-11-10T07:50+0000
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"The CSTO member states have accumulated significant experience in constructive cooperation. At the same time, it is obvious that, given the ongoing international tension, it is important to further increase the organization's potential and coordinate efforts to address its challenges, primarily in the field of defense, countering terrorism and extremism, combating cybercrime, drug trafficking and illegal migration," Putin said in his greeting to participants of the International Forum for Ensuring Collective Security, as read out by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk.The Collective Security Treaty Organization consists of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia, and is aimed at ensuring stability and security in the post-soviet area.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260927/csto-military-drills-begin-in-russia--mod-1124801605.html
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vladimir putin, russia, collective security treaty organization (csto)
Putin Calls for Building Up CSTO's Potential, Taking Into Account International Tensions
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday called for building up the the potential of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), taking into account international tensions.
"The CSTO member states have accumulated significant experience in constructive cooperation. At the same time, it is obvious that, given the ongoing international tension, it is important to further increase the organization's potential and coordinate efforts to address its challenges, primarily in the field of defense, countering terrorism and extremism, combating cybercrime, drug trafficking and illegal migration," Putin said in his greeting to participants of the International Forum for Ensuring Collective Security, as read out by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk.
The Collective Security Treaty Organization consists of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia, and is aimed at ensuring stability and security in the post-soviet area.