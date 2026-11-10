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Trilateral Talks Between Russia, US and Ukraine Begin in Abu Dhabi
Trilateral Talks Between Russia, US and Ukraine Begin in Abu Dhabi
Sputnik International
A new round of trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine are beginning today in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi.
2026-11-10T08:33+0000
2026-11-10T08:33+0000
2026-11-10T09:01+0000
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Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Abu Dhabi, the UAE, where the Russian, American and Ukrainian delegations meet for trilateral talks.The negotiations will tackle collective security and humanitarian issues, as well as broader topics.Follow Sputnik's live broadcast!
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Trilateral talks between Russia, the US and Ukraine begin in Abu Dhabi
Sputnik International
Trilateral talks between Russia, the US and Ukraine begin in Abu Dhabi
2026-11-10T08:33+0000
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Trilateral Talks Between Russia, US and Ukraine Begin in Abu Dhabi
08:33 GMT 10.11.2026 (Updated: 09:01 GMT 10.11.2026)
A new round of trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine are beginning today in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Abu Dhabi, the UAE, where the Russian, American and Ukrainian delegations meet for trilateral talks.
The negotiations will tackle collective security and humanitarian issues, as well as broader topics.
Follow Sputnik's live broadcast!