International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/trilateral-talks-between-russia-the-us-and-ukraine-begin-in-abu-dhabi--1125040146.html
Trilateral Talks Between Russia, US and Ukraine Begin in Abu Dhabi
Trilateral Talks Between Russia, US and Ukraine Begin in Abu Dhabi
Sputnik International
A new round of trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine are beginning today in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi.
2026-11-10T08:33+0000
2026-11-10T09:01+0000
world
russia
ukraine
abu dhabi
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/04/1123589774_0:42:1124:674_1920x0_80_0_0_202b1f879aeda988f5ea3be2924683aa.jpg
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Abu Dhabi, the UAE, where the Russian, American and Ukrainian delegations meet for trilateral talks.The negotiations will tackle collective security and humanitarian issues, as well as broader topics.Follow Sputnik's live broadcast!
russia
ukraine
abu dhabi
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Trilateral talks between Russia, the US and Ukraine begin in Abu Dhabi
Sputnik International
Trilateral talks between Russia, the US and Ukraine begin in Abu Dhabi
2026-11-10T08:33+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/04/1123589774_86:0:1039:715_1920x0_80_0_0_126e5bad63e5f3a7f31d447f64385982.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, abu dhabi, видео
russia, ukraine, abu dhabi, видео

Trilateral Talks Between Russia, US and Ukraine Begin in Abu Dhabi

08:33 GMT 10.11.2026 (Updated: 09:01 GMT 10.11.2026)
© МИД ОАЭ / Go to the mediabankNegotiations between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine on resolving the Ukraine conflict would take place in Abu Dhabi, February 4
Negotiations between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine on resolving the Ukraine conflict would take place in Abu Dhabi, February 4 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2026
© МИД ОАЭ
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
A new round of trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine are beginning today in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Abu Dhabi, the UAE, where the Russian, American and Ukrainian delegations meet for trilateral talks.
The negotiations will tackle collective security and humanitarian issues, as well as broader topics.
Follow Sputnik's live broadcast!
© Ruptly
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала