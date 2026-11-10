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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/us-sees-positive-momentum-toward-end-of-iran-conflict-but-ready-to-attack---trump-1125037934.html
US Sees Positive Momentum Toward End of Iran Conflict, But Ready to Attack - Trump
US Sees Positive Momentum Toward End of Iran Conflict, But Ready to Attack - Trump
Sputnik International
The United States sees a positive momentum toward an end of the conflict against Iran, but is ready to conduct strikes, US President Donald Trump said. 10.11.2026, Sputnik International
2026-11-10T03:41+0000
2026-11-10T04:47+0000
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"All have agreed that Iran cannot have a Nuclear Weapon — That is non-negotiable! Should there be any change with respect to developments in the Middle East, the United States of America is 'locked and loaded' and ready to go. At this point, however, that seems to be quite unlikely. Israel, and the entire Middle East, are protected from Iranian danger and threats. We are seeing positive momentum toward an end to this Conflict, and will ensure that America’s interests are at all times protected," Trump wrote on Truth Social following the talks with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani. Earlier on the day, Trump told Reuters that the United States is "ready ⁠to go ⁠anytime we want" ‌with strikes on Iran. On February 28, the United States and Israel began conducting strikes against targets in Iran, to which the Iranian side responded with its own strikes. Although there is currently a pause in the conflict, it remains unresolved, and there is a risk that hostilities could resume.
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US Sees Positive Momentum Toward End of Iran Conflict, But Ready to Attack - Trump

03:41 GMT 10.11.2026 (Updated: 04:47 GMT 10.11.2026)
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonU.S. President Donald Trump meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. (
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. ( - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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The United States sees a positive momentum toward an end of the conflict against Iran, but is ready to conduct strikes, US President Donald Trump said.
"All have agreed that Iran cannot have a Nuclear Weapon — That is non-negotiable! Should there be any change with respect to developments in the Middle East, the United States of America is 'locked and loaded' and ready to go. At this point, however, that seems to be quite unlikely. Israel, and the entire Middle East, are protected from Iranian danger and threats. We are seeing positive momentum toward an end to this Conflict, and will ensure that America’s interests are at all times protected," Trump wrote on Truth Social following the talks with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.
Earlier on the day, Trump told Reuters that the United States is "ready ⁠to go ⁠anytime we want" ‌with strikes on Iran.
On February 28, the United States and Israel began conducting strikes against targets in Iran, to which the Iranian side responded with its own strikes. Although there is currently a pause in the conflict, it remains unresolved, and there is a risk that hostilities could resume.
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