https://sputnikglobe.com/20261111/eu-lost-influence-on-intl-affairs-due-to-its-foolishness---ex-slovak-prime-minister-1125048110.html
EU Lost Influence on Int'l Affairs Due to Its Foolishness - Ex-Slovak Prime Minister
EU Lost Influence on Int'l Affairs Due to Its Foolishness - Ex-Slovak Prime Minister
Sputnik International
The European Union has lost its influence on international affairs due to its own foolishness, and is no longer invited to serious international negotiations, former Slovak Prime Minister Jan Carnogursky told Sputnik.
2026-11-11T06:41+0000
2026-11-11T06:41+0000
2026-11-11T06:41+0000
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jan carnogursky
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"It has lost its influence on international affairs. Lost it because of its foolish policies," Carnogursky said. In February, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico compared the EU to a flock of sheep without a shepherd, saying the bloc lacked political leadership. He said that "few people take the European Union seriously." In late January, Fico also compared the EU to a massage parlor, whose effectiveness requires replacing the staff, not the beds. He said the EU was now driven solely by hatred of Russia, and that its leadership could not include people whom global players were unwilling to meet.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/eu-military-presence-in-ukraine-heightens-risk-of-confrontation-with-russia--expert-1125046195.html
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jan carnogursky, european union (eu), europe, robert fico, slovakia
EU Lost Influence on Int'l Affairs Due to Its Foolishness - Ex-Slovak Prime Minister
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union has lost its influence on international affairs due to its own foolishness, and is no longer invited to serious international negotiations, former Slovak Prime Minister Jan Carnogursky told Sputnik.
"It has lost its influence on international affairs. Lost it because of its foolish policies," Carnogursky said.
In February, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico compared the EU to a flock of sheep without a shepherd, saying the bloc lacked political leadership. He said that "few people take the European Union seriously."
In late January, Fico also compared the EU to a massage parlor, whose effectiveness requires replacing the staff, not the beds. He said the EU was now driven solely by hatred of Russia, and that its leadership could not include people whom global players were unwilling to meet.