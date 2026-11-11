International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261111/eu-lost-influence-on-intl-affairs-due-to-its-foolishness---ex-slovak-prime-minister-1125048110.html
EU Lost Influence on Int'l Affairs Due to Its Foolishness - Ex-Slovak Prime Minister
EU Lost Influence on Int'l Affairs Due to Its Foolishness - Ex-Slovak Prime Minister
Sputnik International
The European Union has lost its influence on international affairs due to its own foolishness, and is no longer invited to serious international negotiations, former Slovak Prime Minister Jan Carnogursky told Sputnik.
2026-11-11T06:41+0000
2026-11-11T06:41+0000
world
jan carnogursky
european union (eu)
europe
robert fico
slovakia
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/1b/1121941018_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3966548a4a5ee7e027379240bc11addf.jpg
"It has lost its influence on international affairs. Lost it because of its foolish policies," Carnogursky said. In February, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico compared the EU to a flock of sheep without a shepherd, saying the bloc lacked political leadership. He said that "few people take the European Union seriously." In late January, Fico also compared the EU to a massage parlor, whose effectiveness requires replacing the staff, not the beds. He said the EU was now driven solely by hatred of Russia, and that its leadership could not include people whom global players were unwilling to meet.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/eu-military-presence-in-ukraine-heightens-risk-of-confrontation-with-russia--expert-1125046195.html
slovakia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/1b/1121941018_342:0:3071:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_73a5c8c248bf2cd0e36695a6a78f8fb7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
jan carnogursky, european union (eu), europe, robert fico, slovakia
jan carnogursky, european union (eu), europe, robert fico, slovakia

EU Lost Influence on Int'l Affairs Due to Its Foolishness - Ex-Slovak Prime Minister

06:41 GMT 11.11.2026
© AP Photo / Virginia MayoEuropean Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a media conference on the defense package at EU headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a media conference on the defense package at EU headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2026
© AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union has lost its influence on international affairs due to its own foolishness, and is no longer invited to serious international negotiations, former Slovak Prime Minister Jan Carnogursky told Sputnik.
"It has lost its influence on international affairs. Lost it because of its foolish policies," Carnogursky said.
In February, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico compared the EU to a flock of sheep without a shepherd, saying the bloc lacked political leadership. He said that "few people take the European Union seriously."
In late January, Fico also compared the EU to a massage parlor, whose effectiveness requires replacing the staff, not the beds. He said the EU was now driven solely by hatred of Russia, and that its leadership could not include people whom global players were unwilling to meet.
British Royal Marines stand next to an armored vehicle aboard the Royal Navy's flagship HMS Albion as a British military helicopter flies past during naval drills between Britain, France and Cyprus off Limassol, Cyprus - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2026
Analysis
EU Military Presence in Ukraine Heightens Risk of Confrontation With Russia – Expert
Yesterday, 17:25 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала