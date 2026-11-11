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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261111/kushner-says-will-travel-to-moscow-tomorrow-to-meet-with-putin-1125051095.html
Kushner Says Will Travel to Moscow Tomorrow to Meet With Putin
Kushner Says Will Travel to Moscow Tomorrow to Meet With Putin
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The US Presidential Envoy Jared Kushner expressed hope a meeting with Russian President will help develop the progress achieved during the Abu Dhabi talks.
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After the meeting in Moscow, he and Steve Witkoff will travel to Dublin to meet with Vladimir Zelensky, he added.He also called the second round of the trilateral negotiations between the United States, Russia and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi difficult but substantive.The sides covered all the main issues and had a good exchange of ideas, Kushner added. The envoy emphasized that it was a good first step forward.The trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine were held in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11. As a Sputnik source in the negotiating group reported earlier, the talks were aimed at discussing key aspects of forming a new system of continental security. According to him, the Ukrainian settlement is only one item in a large-scale discussion.
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Kushner Says Will Travel to Moscow Tomorrow to Meet With Putin

11:34 GMT 11.11.2026 (Updated: 12:08 GMT 11.11.2026)
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankJared Kushne at a trilateral meeting of representatives from Russia, the U.S., and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, focused on resolving the conflict in Ukraine.
Jared Kushne at a trilateral meeting of representatives from Russia, the U.S., and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, focused on resolving the conflict in Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2026
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The US Presidential Envoy Jared Kushner expressed hope a meeting with Russian President will help develop the progress achieved during the Abu Dhabi talks.
After the meeting in Moscow, he and Steve Witkoff will travel to Dublin to meet with Vladimir Zelensky, he added.
"Steve and I are going to travel to Moscow tomorrow to meet with President Putin to go over what was discussed today and try to make more progress on some of the issues that we discussed because we see some openings and some opportunities there," Kushner told reporters.
He also called the second round of the trilateral negotiations between the United States, Russia and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi difficult but substantive.
"They were some pretty tough discussions after I think almost eight months of not being together, but obviously there's a lot of very serious issues that are being discussed. But the conversations were very thorough," Kushner said.
The sides covered all the main issues and had a good exchange of ideas, Kushner added. The envoy emphasized that it was a good first step forward.

"Some areas we see places where we can find compromises, others we need to have more discussions. But I think this was a good first step. One of the positives was we agree that we're going to have the biggest humanitarian release of prisoners, which we're going to finalize the numbers tomorrow," the US presidential envoy noted.

The trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine were held in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11. As a Sputnik source in the negotiating group reported earlier, the talks were aimed at discussing key aspects of forming a new system of continental security. According to him, the Ukrainian settlement is only one item in a large-scale discussion.
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