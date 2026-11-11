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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261111/nvidia-affair-calls-for-diligence-work-with-china-continues---us-ambassador-1125052832.html
Nvidia Affair Calls for Diligence, Work With China Continues - US Ambassador
Nvidia Affair Calls for Diligence, Work With China Continues - US Ambassador
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The scandal around Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's affair with a woman whom US intelligence suspects of working for China underscores the need to stay diligent, but will not undermine US contacts with China, US Ambassador to China David Perdue said.
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Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Monday that claims of Chinese spying on Nvidia were purely unsubstantiated and directed at smearing China.He was asked whether the suspected espionage case could harm bilateral relations amid preparations for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, scheduled for November 18-19. The New York Times reported on November 6 that Chinese business executive Alice Huang had a close relationship with Jensen Huang and was an "asset" of China's Ministry of State Security. Jensen Huang confessed to having an extramarital affair. Nvidia announced the start of an independent probe. Nvidia spokesperson John Rizzo said that Huang intended to continue in his position.
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Nvidia Affair Calls for Diligence, Work With China Continues - US Ambassador

12:51 GMT 11.11.2026 (Updated: 12:52 GMT 11.11.2026)
© AP Photo / Susan WalshUS President Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with China's President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019.
US President Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with China's President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2026
© AP Photo / Susan Walsh
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The scandal around Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's affair with a woman whom US intelligence suspects of working for China underscores the need to stay diligent, but will not undermine US contacts with China, US Ambassador to China David Perdue said.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Monday that claims of Chinese spying on Nvidia were purely unsubstantiated and directed at smearing China.
"The situation with Nvidia is another reminder that we have to stay diligent... What we're doing with China is bumpy right now. We have some areas of disagreement, but we have engagement… We could potentially have five top-to-top engagements within fifteen months. I can't find time in history where we had two presidents of two great countries get together that frequently," Perdue told Bloomberg,
He was asked whether the suspected espionage case could harm bilateral relations amid preparations for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, scheduled for November 18-19.
The New York Times reported on November 6 that Chinese business executive Alice Huang had a close relationship with Jensen Huang and was an "asset" of China's Ministry of State Security. Jensen Huang confessed to having an extramarital affair. Nvidia announced the start of an independent probe. Nvidia spokesperson John Rizzo said that Huang intended to continue in his position.
American flags are displayed together with Chinese flags - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2026
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Is Investigation Into Jensen Huang About Counter-Espionage, or Is It a Political Witch Hunt?
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