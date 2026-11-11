https://sputnikglobe.com/20261111/people-who-established-torture-sites-in-ukraine-will-be-held-accountable---russian-envoy-1125046819.html
People Who Established Torture Sites in Ukraine Will Be Held Accountable - Russian Envoy
People Who Established Torture Sites in Ukraine Will Be Held Accountable - Russian Envoy
Sputnik International
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Those who established secret torture sites in Ukraine will be held accountable for their grave crimes, regardless of any statute of limitations, Russian MFA Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told Sputnik.
2026-11-11T03:49+0000
2026-11-11T03:49+0000
2026-11-11T03:49+0000
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Torture sites have existed in Ukraine since 2014, a fact that Russian authorities have repeatedly pointed out. The issue gained significant attention among the Ukrainian public on November 2, when a crowd gathered outside a house in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka near Kiev, where people, including teenagers, were being tortured in the basement. Torture constitutes a very serious crime, both under international humanitarian law and according to universal human morality, regardless of whether it occurs during wartime or peacetime, Miroshnik added. Following the scandal involving the torture site near Kiev, Ukrainian authorities have sought to intimidate the public: a medic, an ambulance driver, and another woman who arrived at the secret prison site have already been arrested, while other participants in the protest are currently being sought.
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People Who Established Torture Sites in Ukraine Will Be Held Accountable - Russian Envoy
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Those who established secret torture sites in Ukraine will be held accountable for their grave crimes, regardless of any statute of limitations, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told Sputnik.
Torture sites have existed in Ukraine since 2014, a fact that Russian authorities have repeatedly pointed out. The issue gained significant attention among the Ukrainian public on November 2, when a crowd gathered outside a house in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka near Kiev, where people, including teenagers, were being tortured in the basement.
"Such acts fall under international conventions regarding the inapplicability of statutes of limitations. This means that, regardless of how much time passes before an investigation concludes, the perpetrators will have to answer for their actions," Miroshnik said.
Torture constitutes a very serious crime, both under international humanitarian law and according to universal human morality, regardless of whether it occurs during wartime or peacetime, Miroshnik added.
"I am certain that the abuse, torture, and extrajudicial killings, everything taking place within these secret prisons, will be investigated, and those responsible, including the organizers, will be held to account," the ambassador said.
Following the scandal involving the torture site near Kiev, Ukrainian authorities have sought to intimidate the public: a medic, an ambulance driver, and another woman who arrived at the secret prison site have already been arrested, while other participants in the protest are currently being sought.