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Russian Ambassador to United States Darchiev Died
Russian Ambassador to United States Darchiev Died
Sputnik International
Russian Ambassador to the United States Alexander Darchiev died, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
2026-11-11T17:11+0000
2026-11-11T18:32+0000
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"The leadership and staff of the Russian Foreign Ministry are deeply saddened to announce that Alexander Nikitich Darchiev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the United States, died suddenly on November 11 at the age of 66," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. The Russian Foreign Ministry expresses its condolences to the family and friends of Russian Ambassador to the United States Alexander Darchiev in connection with his death, the ministry added.Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also paid tribute to the diplomat, writing "Blessed memory" on Telegram.The United Nations joined in expressing condolences."We send our condolences to his family and to the Russian government," Haq said.
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Russian Ambassador to United States Darchiev Died

17:11 GMT 11.11.2026 (Updated: 18:32 GMT 11.11.2026)
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev / Go to the mediabankNew Russian Ambassador to US Alexander Darchiev
New Russian Ambassador to US Alexander Darchiev - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Ambassador to the United States Alexander Darchiev died today in Moscow from a chronic illness, and further information on the date and location of the funeral will be provided.
"The leadership and staff of the Russian Foreign Ministry are deeply saddened to announce that Alexander Nikitich Darchiev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the United States, died suddenly on November 11 at the age of 66," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The Russian Foreign Ministry expresses its condolences to the family and friends of Russian Ambassador to the United States Alexander Darchiev in connection with his death, the ministry added.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also paid tribute to the diplomat, writing "Blessed memory" on Telegram.
The United Nations joined in expressing condolences.
"We send our condolences to his family and to the Russian government," Haq said.
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