International
WATCH LIVE: Russia's Degelation Head Medinsky Briefs Reporters After Trilateral Talks in Abu Dhabi

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261111/russias-degelation-head-medinsky-briefs-reporters-after-trilateral-talks-in-abu-dhabi-1125050163.html
Russia's Degelation Head Medinsky Briefs Reporters After Trilateral Talks in Abu Dhabi
Russia's Degelation Head Medinsky Briefs Reporters After Trilateral Talks in Abu Dhabi
Sputnik International
Trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine were held in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on November 10-11.
2026-11-11T11:03+0000
2026-11-11T11:03+0000
world
vladimir medinsky
russia
ukraine
abu dhabi
us
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0b/1122226185_0:0:3012:1694_1920x0_80_0_0_17b374c5522482930457a27efe9f19be.jpg
Sputnik is live as Vladimir Medinsky, Russia's presidential aide and head of its delegation, is addressing the press following Wednesday's round of negotiations between Russia, Ukraine, and the US in Abu Dhabi.According to a source within the Russian delegation, the talks focus on establishing a new continental security framework, including mechanisms to prevent potential threats and strengthen regional stability. The Ukraine settlement is reportedly just one part of the broader discussions.The meeting marks the first major negotiations between the three sides in nine months.
russia
ukraine
abu dhabi
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russia's delegation head Medinsky briefs media after trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi
Sputnik International
Russia's delegation head Medinsky briefs media after trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi
2026-11-11T11:03+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/0b/1122226185_213:0:2942:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_6cb2e87e21dcfe276dfb5e3d8307a1f5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
vladimir medinsky, russia, ukraine, abu dhabi, us, видео
vladimir medinsky, russia, ukraine, abu dhabi, us, видео

Russia's Degelation Head Medinsky Briefs Reporters After Trilateral Talks in Abu Dhabi

11:03 GMT 11.11.2026
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov / Go to the mediabankRussian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky.
Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2026
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine were held in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on November 10-11.
Sputnik is live as Vladimir Medinsky, Russia's presidential aide and head of its delegation, is addressing the press following Wednesday's round of negotiations between Russia, Ukraine, and the US in Abu Dhabi.
According to a source within the Russian delegation, the talks focus on establishing a new continental security framework, including mechanisms to prevent potential threats and strengthen regional stability. The Ukraine settlement is reportedly just one part of the broader discussions.
The meeting marks the first major negotiations between the three sides in nine months.
© Ruptly
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала