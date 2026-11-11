https://sputnikglobe.com/20261111/russias-degelation-head-medinsky-briefs-reporters-after-trilateral-talks-in-abu-dhabi-1125050163.html
Russia's Degelation Head Medinsky Briefs Reporters After Trilateral Talks in Abu Dhabi
Russia's Degelation Head Medinsky Briefs Reporters After Trilateral Talks in Abu Dhabi
Sputnik International
Trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine were held in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on November 10-11.
2026-11-11T11:03+0000
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Sputnik is live as Vladimir Medinsky, Russia's presidential aide and head of its delegation, is addressing the press following Wednesday's round of negotiations between Russia, Ukraine, and the US in Abu Dhabi.According to a source within the Russian delegation, the talks focus on establishing a new continental security framework, including mechanisms to prevent potential threats and strengthen regional stability. The Ukraine settlement is reportedly just one part of the broader discussions.The meeting marks the first major negotiations between the three sides in nine months.
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Russia's delegation head Medinsky briefs media after trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi
Sputnik International
Russia's delegation head Medinsky briefs media after trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi
2026-11-11T11:03+0000
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Russia's Degelation Head Medinsky Briefs Reporters After Trilateral Talks in Abu Dhabi
Trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine were held in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on November 10-11.
Sputnik is live as Vladimir Medinsky, Russia's presidential aide and head of its delegation, is addressing the press following Wednesday's round of negotiations between Russia, Ukraine, and the US in Abu Dhabi.
According to a source within the Russian delegation, the talks focus on establishing a new continental security framework, including mechanisms to prevent potential threats and strengthen regional stability. The Ukraine settlement is reportedly just one part of the broader discussions.
The meeting marks the first major negotiations between the three sides in nine months.