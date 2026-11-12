International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261112/g7-countries-call-on-iran-to-resume-cooperation-with-iaea---statement-1125055804.html
G7 Countries Call on Iran to Resume Cooperation With IAEA - Statement
G7 Countries Call on Iran to Resume Cooperation With IAEA - Statement
Sputnik International
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The G7 countries called on Iran to resume cooperation with the IAEA and committed to continuing to implement the snapback mechanism for international sanctions against Iran, a joint statement read.
2026-11-12T03:49+0000
2026-11-12T03:49+0000
us-israel war on iran
international atomic energy agency (iaea)
strait of hormuz
supreme national security council
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/06/16/1124344413_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_c933ea43438c6809b59cbd510b69f55a.jpg
Following the US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June 2025, Iran limited cooperation with the IAEA and access to nuclear facilities, stating that all decisions regarding cooperation with the organization rest with Iran's Supreme National Security Council. The countries also reaffirmed their commitment to fully implement their obligations under all relevant UN Security Council resolutions and sanctions that were reinstated in September 2025 through the snapback mechanism, the statement added. In addition, the G7 countries called on Iran to ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and supported the initiative of France and the United Kingdom to create a coalition to open the strait. They also urged Iran to cease its support for Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, in its conflict with Saudi Arabia and accused Iran of carrying out attacks on other countries, including allegedly on RAF Fairford in the UK.
strait of hormuz
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/06/16/1124344413_315:0:3000:2014_1920x0_80_0_0_9fa87bcd558ba2a0ee3bc2f6c8505683.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
international atomic energy agency (iaea), strait of hormuz, supreme national security council
international atomic energy agency (iaea), strait of hormuz, supreme national security council

G7 Countries Call on Iran to Resume Cooperation With IAEA - Statement

03:49 GMT 12.11.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiТехник работает на заводе по конверсии урана недалеко от города Исфахан, Иран
Техник работает на заводе по конверсии урана недалеко от города Исфахан, Иран - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
Subscribe
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The G7 countries called on Iran to resume cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and committed to continuing to implement their obligations under the snapback mechanism for international sanctions against Iran, a joint statement read.
Following the US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June 2025, Iran limited cooperation with the IAEA and access to nuclear facilities, stating that all decisions regarding cooperation with the organization rest with Iran's Supreme National Security Council.
"We urged Iran to return to compliance with its international obligations, and in particular to resume full cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in order to restore transparency regarding the nature of its nuclear program," the statement read on Wednesday.
The countries also reaffirmed their commitment to fully implement their obligations under all relevant UN Security Council resolutions and sanctions that were reinstated in September 2025 through the snapback mechanism, the statement added.
In addition, the G7 countries called on Iran to ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and supported the initiative of France and the United Kingdom to create a coalition to open the strait.
They also urged Iran to cease its support for Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, in its conflict with Saudi Arabia and accused Iran of carrying out attacks on other countries, including allegedly on RAF Fairford in the UK.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала