https://sputnikglobe.com/20261112/putin-hosts-witkoff-and-kushner-for-talks-in-the-kremlin-1125059863.html
Putin Hosts Witkoff and Kushner For Talks In the Kremlin
Putin Hosts Witkoff and Kushner For Talks In the Kremlin
Sputnik International
The US envoys are in Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin following two-day negotiations between the Russian, US and Ukrainian delegations in Abu Dhabi.
2026-11-12T12:47+0000
2026-11-12T12:47+0000
2026-11-12T12:47+0000
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Sputnik comes to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks in Moscow with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner following trilateral negotiations involving Russia, the US and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi.Kushner said the two sides would discuss the outcome of the negotiations with Putin and put forward proposals that the US had vetted with Kiev and European partners.This marks Witkoff's tenth trip to Moscow since he first visited the capital in February 2025, and Kushner's third visit to Russia.Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast!
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Putin meets US envoys Witkoff and Kushner in Moscow following trilateral Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi
Sputnik International
Putin meets US envoys Witkoff and Kushner in Moscow following trilateral Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi
2026-11-12T12:47+0000
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moscow, jared kushner, steve witkoff, vladimir putin, russia, ukraine, peace negotiations, negotiating process, видео
moscow, jared kushner, steve witkoff, vladimir putin, russia, ukraine, peace negotiations, negotiating process, видео
Putin Hosts Witkoff and Kushner For Talks In the Kremlin
The US envoys have arrived in Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin following two-day negotiations between the Russian, US and Ukrainian delegations in Abu Dhabi.
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks in Moscow with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner following trilateral negotiations involving Russia, the US and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi.
Kushner said the two sides would discuss the outcome of the negotiations with Putin and put forward proposals that the US had vetted with Kiev and European partners.
This marks Witkoff's tenth trip to Moscow since he first visited the capital in February 2025, and Kushner's third visit to Russia.
Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast!