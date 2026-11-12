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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261112/putin-hosts-witkoff-and-kushner-for-talks-in-the-kremlin-1125059863.html
Putin Hosts Witkoff and Kushner For Talks In the Kremlin
Putin Hosts Witkoff and Kushner For Talks In the Kremlin
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The US envoys are in Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin following two-day negotiations between the Russian, US and Ukrainian delegations in Abu Dhabi.
2026-11-12T12:47+0000
2026-11-12T12:47+0000
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Sputnik comes to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks in Moscow with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner following trilateral negotiations involving Russia, the US and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi.Kushner said the two sides would discuss the outcome of the negotiations with Putin and put forward proposals that the US had vetted with Kiev and European partners.This marks Witkoff's tenth trip to Moscow since he first visited the capital in February 2025, and Kushner's third visit to Russia.Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast!
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Putin meets US envoys Witkoff and Kushner in Moscow following trilateral Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi
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Putin meets US envoys Witkoff and Kushner in Moscow following trilateral Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi
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Putin Hosts Witkoff and Kushner For Talks In the Kremlin

12:47 GMT 12.11.2026
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with US presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in the Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with US presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in the Kremlin - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2026
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The US envoys have arrived in Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin following two-day negotiations between the Russian, US and Ukrainian delegations in Abu Dhabi.
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks in Moscow with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner following trilateral negotiations involving Russia, the US and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi.
Kushner said the two sides would discuss the outcome of the negotiations with Putin and put forward proposals that the US had vetted with Kiev and European partners.
This marks Witkoff's tenth trip to Moscow since he first visited the capital in February 2025, and Kushner's third visit to Russia.
Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast!
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