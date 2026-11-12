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Russia Will Call on OSCE to Respond to Reports About Torture Chambers in Ukraine - Envoy
Russia Will Call on OSCE to Respond to Reports About Torture Chambers in Ukraine - Envoy
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Russia will raise the issue of torture chambers n Ukraine at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council on Thursday and will call on the organization’s relevant institutions to assess these events, Dmitry Polyanskiy said.
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He added that new details regarding torture chambers in Ukraine echo an account shared by former Ukrainian serviceman Vladimir Lipko in October, during an online meeting organized by the Russian Mission to the OSCE as part of the Vienna Discussions. At that time, Lipko spoke about the use of torture and forced conscription into the Ukrainian army. Polyanskiy noted that that account, along with broader reports about such torture chambers, points to a reluctance among Ukrainians to participate in hostilities, which Western countries try to ignore, simultaneously pushing for the conflict to continue and rejecting any peaceful resolution.
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Russia Will Call on OSCE to Respond to Reports About Torture Chambers in Ukraine - Envoy

03:37 GMT 12.11.2026
© Sputnik / Valery Melnikov / Go to the mediabankPremises of a former sausage factory where an illegal prison was set up in Ukraine. File photo
Premises of a former sausage factory where an illegal prison was set up in Ukraine. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.11.2026
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MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russia will raise the issue of torture chambers n Ukraine at a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Permanent Council on Thursday and will call on the organization’s relevant institutions to assess these events, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the OSCE Dmitry Polyanskiy told RIA Novosti.
"We will certainly bring this issue up within the OSCE framework and call on the organization’s relevant institutions to provide an assessment," Polyanskiy said.
He added that new details regarding torture chambers in Ukraine echo an account shared by former Ukrainian serviceman Vladimir Lipko in October, during an online meeting organized by the Russian Mission to the OSCE as part of the Vienna Discussions. At that time, Lipko spoke about the use of torture and forced conscription into the Ukrainian army.
Polyanskiy noted that that account, along with broader reports about such torture chambers, points to a reluctance among Ukrainians to participate in hostilities, which Western countries try to ignore, simultaneously pushing for the conflict to continue and rejecting any peaceful resolution.
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