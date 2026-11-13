https://sputnikglobe.com/20261113/nvidia-considers-arm-ceo-as-potential-successor-to-jensen-huang--reports-1125070693.html
Nvidia Considers Arm CEO as Potential Successor to Jensen Huang – Reports
Nvidia Considers Arm CEO as Potential Successor to Jensen Huang – Reports
Sputnik International
The board of directors of US graphics processor giant Nvidia has approached Rene Haas, CEO of the UK-based chip designer Arm, as part of its search for a potential successor to Jensen Huang, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing sources.
2026-11-13T18:51+0000
2026-11-13T18:51+0000
2026-11-13T18:51+0000
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On Thursday, Nvidia announced that Huang had resigned as the company's president and chief executive officer amid a scandal concerning his close personal relationship with Alice Huang, alleged by US officials and media to be an asset of China's Ministry of State Security.Haas has led Arm, which is backed by Japan's SoftBank, since 2022. He previously worked at Nvidia from 2006 to 2013, and reportedly maintains good relations with Huang and several members of the company's board of directors, per FT's information. The sources told the newspaper Haas is one of several candidates for the top job at Nvidia. However, there is no guarantee the position will be offered to him, nor that he would accept it if it were offered.Nvidia Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Kress is currently serving as interim CEO.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261113/ousted-nvidia-ceo-summoned-to-senate-over-reports-of-relationship-with-alleged-chinese-spy-1125065880.html
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Nvidia Considers Arm CEO as Potential Successor to Jensen Huang – Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The board of directors of US graphics processor giant Nvidia has approached Rene Haas, CEO of the UK-based chip designer Arm, as part of its search for a potential successor to Jensen Huang, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing sources.
On Thursday, Nvidia announced that Huang had resigned as the company's president and chief executive officer amid a scandal concerning his close personal relationship with Alice Huang, alleged by US officials and media to be an asset of China's Ministry of State Security.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry has dismissed claims about the alleged espionage case involving Huang as "groundless."
Haas has led Arm, which is backed by Japan's SoftBank, since 2022. He previously worked at Nvidia from 2006 to 2013, and reportedly maintains good relations with Huang and several members of the company's board of directors, per FT's information.
The sources told the newspaper Haas is one of several candidates for the top job at Nvidia. However, there is no guarantee the position will be offered to him, nor that he would accept it if it were offered.
Nvidia Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Kress is currently serving as interim CEO.