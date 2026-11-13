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US Slaps Terror Designation on 3 Guatemalan Crime Families Over Suspected Ties to Mexican Cartels
US Slaps Terror Designation on 3 Guatemalan Crime Families Over Suspected Ties to Mexican Cartels
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WASHINGTON, November 13 (Sputnik) – The United States has slapped terror designations on three Guatemalan criminal groups over suspected ties to Mexican cartels, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced Friday.
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A Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) designation has been applied to Los Lorenzanas, and all three groups were declared Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGTs), the secretary added. Earlier Friday, the Justice Department reported that it hosted Guatemalan Attorney General Gabriel Garcia Luna at its headquarters in Washington. Talks were said to have focused on the fight against transnational crime. In February, Rubio announced that Washington was designating an array of drug cartels as global terrorist organizations. Among them, Tren de Aragua, Cartel de Sinaloa, Cartel del Noreste, Carteles Unidos, and MS-13. Multiple other groups have since been added to the list.
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US Slaps Terror Designation on 3 Guatemalan Crime Families Over Suspected Ties to Mexican Cartels

18:28 GMT 13.11.2026
© AP Photo / STRA Mexican army soldier guards the Tamaulipas State Prosecutor's headquarters in Matamoros, Mexico, Wednesday, March 8, 2023.
A Mexican army soldier guards the Tamaulipas State Prosecutor's headquarters in Matamoros, Mexico, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2026
© AP Photo / STR
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WASHINGTON, November 13 (Sputnik) – The United States has slapped terror designations on three Guatemalan criminal groups over suspected ties to Mexican cartels, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced Friday.
"The Trump Administration is imposing terrorist designations against Los Lorenzanas, Los Huistas, and Los Mendoza. These three Guatemala-based groups have deep ties with Mexican cartels, helping to move and export illicit drugs to fund terrorism activity and criminal activity," Rubio said in a statement.
A Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) designation has been applied to Los Lorenzanas, and all three groups were declared Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGTs), the secretary added.
"One of Guatemala's most powerful drug trafficking clans, Los Lorenzanas, is responsible for numerous acts of violence against civilians, government officials, and military forces in Guatemala," Rubio said.
Earlier Friday, the Justice Department reported that it hosted Guatemalan Attorney General Gabriel Garcia Luna at its headquarters in Washington. Talks were said to have focused on the fight against transnational crime.
In February, Rubio announced that Washington was designating an array of drug cartels as global terrorist organizations. Among them, Tren de Aragua, Cartel de Sinaloa, Cartel del Noreste, Carteles Unidos, and MS-13. Multiple other groups have since been added to the list.
Security agents stand guard outside the apartment building where Damaso Lopez, nicknamed El Licenciado, was captured in the Anzures neighborhood of Mexico City, file photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2026
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