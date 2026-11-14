https://sputnikglobe.com/20261114/ukraine-uses-secret-torture-chambers-to-punish-draft-dodgers--russian-diplomat-1125073606.html
Ukraine Uses Secret Torture Chambers to Punish Draft Dodgers – Russian Diplomat
Ukraine Uses Secret Torture Chambers to Punish Draft Dodgers – Russian Diplomat
Sputnik International
"Most often, those who end up there are people who refused to accept forced military service, as well as ordinary offenders, including those struggling with drug or alcohol addiction,” Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told Sputnik.
2026-11-14T17:12+0000
2026-11-14T17:12+0000
2026-11-14T17:12+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
rodion miroshnik
torture sites
draft-dodging
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Posing the greatest threat to the Zelensky regime are the ones who have refused to submit and have not been broken. Those who remain defiant are placed in these horrible conditions and publicly broken, he said.Torture chambers have existed in Ukraine since 2014, an issue repeatedly raised by Russian authorities. The matter sparked public outrage on November 2, when a crowd gathered outside a house in a village near Kiev, where people, including a teenager, were being held and tortured in the basement.
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rodion miroshnik, torture sites, draft-dodging
rodion miroshnik, torture sites, draft-dodging
Ukraine Uses Secret Torture Chambers to Punish Draft Dodgers – Russian Diplomat
"Most often, those who end up there are people who refused to accept forced military service, as well as ordinary offenders, including those struggling with drug or alcohol addiction,” Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told Sputnik.
Posing the greatest threat to the Zelensky regime are the ones who have refused to submit and have not been broken. Those who remain defiant are placed in these horrible conditions and publicly broken, he said.
“These facilities are used precisely to teach everyone else a lesson: if you don't behave, you'll end up in the same torture chamber and suffer the same fate as someone who has become an opinion leader,” Miroshnik stressed.
Torture chambers have existed in Ukraine since 2014, an issue repeatedly raised by Russian authorities. The matter sparked public outrage on November 2, when a crowd gathered outside a house in a village near Kiev, where people, including a teenager, were being held and tortured in the basement.