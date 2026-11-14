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US Army in Europe Faces Spare Parts Shortages Due to Ukraine Aid - Report
US Army in Europe Faces Spare Parts Shortages Due to Ukraine Aid - Report
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WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - US Army Europe and Africa has experienced shortages of spare parts and a decline in combat readiness due to the diversion of budget funds to support Ukraine, according to a US Congress report.
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The report was authored by the Offices of Inspector General of the Pentagon, the State Department and the US Agency for International Development. According to USAREUR-AF's assessment, the resulting resource deficit has negatively impacted overall troop combat readiness, the effectiveness of combat training and the ability to execute operational plans, the document added. To offset the funding shortfall, USAREUR-AF sought to cut cost related to base logistics support contracts during the third quarter and reduced the number of contractors employed to redirect funds toward critical tasks essential for maintaining combat readiness, the report added.
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US Army in Europe Faces Spare Parts Shortages Due to Ukraine Aid - Report

04:17 GMT 14.11.2026
© AP Photo / Mindaugas KulbisMembers of the US Army's 1st Armoured Battalion of the 9th Regiment, 1st Division from Fort Hood in Texas rest next to Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles after arriving at the Pabrade railway station some 50 km (31 miles) north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.
Members of the US Army's 1st Armoured Battalion of the 9th Regiment, 1st Division from Fort Hood in Texas rest next to Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles after arriving at the Pabrade railway station some 50 km (31 miles) north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2026
© AP Photo / Mindaugas Kulbis
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WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - US Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) has experienced shortages of spare parts for combat units and a decline in combat readiness due to the diversion of budget funds to support Ukraine, according to the latest Special Inspector General report to US Congress.
The report was authored by the Offices of Inspector General of the Pentagon, the State Department and the US Agency for International Development.
"Specifically, USAREUR-AF reported that Ukraine support requirements have drawn funds away from critical Class IX repair parts for maneuver units stationed in Europe, and that some rotational forces have returned to their home units with unpaid bills for parts," the document said, covering the period from July 1 to September 30, 2026.
According to USAREUR-AF's assessment, the resulting resource deficit has negatively impacted overall troop combat readiness, the effectiveness of combat training and the ability to execute operational plans, the document added.
To offset the funding shortfall, USAREUR-AF sought to cut cost related to base logistics support contracts during the third quarter and reduced the number of contractors employed to redirect funds toward critical tasks essential for maintaining combat readiness, the report added.
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