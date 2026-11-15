https://sputnikglobe.com/20261115/irgc-says-it-attacked-us-air-defense-radar-at-military-base-in-bahrain-1125074170.html
IRGC Says It Attacked US Air Defense Radar at Military Base in Bahrain
IRGC Says It Attacked US Air Defense Radar at Military Base in Bahrain
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed that it had used six unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to attack a US air defense... 15.11.2026, Sputnik International
2026-11-15T05:06+0000
2026-11-15T05:06+0000
2026-11-15T05:06+0000
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Citing the IRGC, the Fars news agency reported that the strike had been carried out in response to hostile actions by the US side. Since the start of the day, Bahrain’s interior ministry has twice issued warnings to residents via its X account regarding a potential threat, urging them to remain calm and take shelter in a safe place.
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islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), middle east, bahrain
islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), middle east, bahrain
IRGC Says It Attacked US Air Defense Radar at Military Base in Bahrain
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed that it had used six unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to attack a US air defense radar at a military base in Bahrain, Press TV reported.
Citing the IRGC, the Fars news agency reported that the strike had been carried out in response to hostile actions by the US side.
Since the start of the day, Bahrain’s interior ministry has twice issued warnings to residents via its X account regarding a potential threat, urging them to remain calm and take shelter in a safe place.