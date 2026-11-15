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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261115/us-may-reduce-military-presence-in-europe-by-less-than-expected---reports-1125073766.html
US May Reduce Military Presence in Europe by Less Than Expected - Reports
US May Reduce Military Presence in Europe by Less Than Expected - Reports
Sputnik International
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The United States may reduce its military presence in Europe by a smaller margin than previously anticipated, Bloomberg reported citing unnamed sources.
2026-11-15T04:13+0000
2026-11-15T04:13+0000
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The agency's source indicated that allies expected an overall reduction of 5,000 troops. The agency noted that there had previously been plans to cut the current US contingent in Europe, which stands at approximately 80,000 personnel, by 25,000. The US may now withdraw fewer troops, following an agreement by European nations to increase their defense spending, the publication said. The final decision rests with US President Donald Trump, it noted.
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US May Reduce Military Presence in Europe by Less Than Expected - Reports

04:13 GMT 15.11.2026
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonIn this Nov. 28, 2019, file photo President Donald Trump smiles before addressing members of the military during a surprise Thanksgiving Day visit at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan
In this Nov. 28, 2019, file photo President Donald Trump smiles before addressing members of the military during a surprise Thanksgiving Day visit at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The United States may reduce its military presence in Europe by a smaller margin than previously anticipated, Bloomberg reported citing unnamed sources.
The agency's source indicated that allies expected an overall reduction of 5,000 troops.
The agency noted that there had previously been plans to cut the current US contingent in Europe, which stands at approximately 80,000 personnel, by 25,000.
The US may now withdraw fewer troops, following an agreement by European nations to increase their defense spending, the publication said.
The final decision rests with US President Donald Trump, it noted.
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