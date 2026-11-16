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November 18–19, 2026

APEC Summit
Shenzhen

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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261116/beijing-confirms-xi-jinping-to-meet-with-putin-trump-on-november-19-1125076169.html
Beijing Confirms Xi Jinping to Meet With Putin, Trump on November 19
Beijing Confirms Xi Jinping to Meet With Putin, Trump on November 19
Sputnik International
The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced that President Xi Jinping would hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump on November 19 in the city of Shenzhen.
2026-11-16T03:57+0000
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"Foreign Ministry Spokesperson announces: On November 19, President Xi Jinping will hold the China-Russia-US Summit with President Vladimir Putin and President Donald J. Trump in Shenzhen," the ministry said in a statement. Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a summit of the leaders of Russia, China, and the United States would take place on November 19 in Shenzhen. The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit will be held in Shenzhen, China, from November 18-19.
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Beijing Confirms Xi Jinping to Meet With Putin, Trump on November 19

03:57 GMT 16.11.2026 (Updated: 04:45 GMT 16.11.2026)
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.11.2026
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The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced that President Xi Jinping would hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump on November 19 in the city of Shenzhen.
"Foreign Ministry Spokesperson announces: On November 19, President Xi Jinping will hold the China-Russia-US Summit with President Vladimir Putin and President Donald J. Trump in Shenzhen," the ministry said in a statement.
Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a summit of the leaders of Russia, China, and the United States would take place on November 19 in Shenzhen.
The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit will be held in Shenzhen, China, from November 18-19.
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