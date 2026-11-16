https://sputnikglobe.com/20261116/beijing-confirms-xi-jinping-to-meet-with-putin-trump-on-november-19-1125076169.html
Beijing Confirms Xi Jinping to Meet With Putin, Trump on November 19
Beijing Confirms Xi Jinping to Meet With Putin, Trump on November 19
Sputnik International
The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced that President Xi Jinping would hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump on November 19 in the city of Shenzhen.
2026-11-16T03:57+0000
2026-11-16T03:57+0000
2026-11-16T04:45+0000
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"Foreign Ministry Spokesperson announces: On November 19, President Xi Jinping will hold the China-Russia-US Summit with President Vladimir Putin and President Donald J. Trump in Shenzhen," the ministry said in a statement. Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a summit of the leaders of Russia, China, and the United States would take place on November 19 in Shenzhen. The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit will be held in Shenzhen, China, from November 18-19.
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vladimir putin, china, shenzhen, asia-pacific economic cooperation (apec), donald trump, summit, xi jinping
Beijing Confirms Xi Jinping to Meet With Putin, Trump on November 19
03:57 GMT 16.11.2026 (Updated: 04:45 GMT 16.11.2026)
The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced that President Xi Jinping would hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump on November 19 in the city of Shenzhen.
"Foreign Ministry Spokesperson announces: On November 19, President Xi Jinping will hold the China-Russia-US Summit with President Vladimir Putin and President Donald J. Trump in Shenzhen," the ministry said in a statement.
Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a summit of the leaders of Russia, China, and the United States would take place on November 19 in Shenzhen.
The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit will be held in Shenzhen, China, from November 18-19.