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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261116/gagauzias-head-election-heads-to-runoff-after-no-candidate-secures-majority-1125075954.html
Gagauzia's Head Election Heads to Runoff After No Candidate Secures Majority
Gagauzia's Head Election Heads to Runoff After No Candidate Secures Majority
Sputnik International
Preliminary data from Moldova's Central Election Commission (CEC) following the count of 100% of ballots shows the race for the head of the Gagauz autonomy is... 16.11.2026, Sputnik International
2026-11-16T03:42+0000
2026-11-16T04:42+0000
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Former Prosecutor General and former Moldovan presidential candidate Alexandr Stoianoglo is leading in the election for the head of the Gagauz autonomy with 38.44% of the vote, while Fiodor Gagauz — a former member of the Moldovan parliament and candidate for the opposition Party of Socialists — received 24.22%, both advancing to a runoff, according to preliminary data from Moldova's Central Election Commission (CEC) following the counting of 100% of the ballots.On Sunday, residents of the Gagauz autonomous region voted for the head (Bashkan) of the region and for a new composition of the People's Assembly of Gagauzia. Voting took place at 67 polling stations across 35 single-mandate constituencies. The polls were open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time (06:00 to 19:00 GMT). To win in the first round of the election for the head of Gagauzia, a candidate must secure more than half of the votes. If no candidate reaches this threshold, the two contenders with the highest number of votes will face each other in a runoff.
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Gagauzia's Head Election Heads to Runoff After No Candidate Secures Majority

03:42 GMT 16.11.2026 (Updated: 04:42 GMT 16.11.2026)
© Guttorm Flatabø / wikipedia.orgGagauzia
Gagauzia - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.11.2026
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Preliminary data from Moldova's Central Election Commission (CEC) following the count of 100% of ballots shows the race for the head of the Gagauz autonomy is advancing to a second round.
Former Prosecutor General and former Moldovan presidential candidate Alexandr Stoianoglo is leading in the election for the head of the Gagauz autonomy with 38.44% of the vote, while Fiodor Gagauz — a former member of the Moldovan parliament and candidate for the opposition Party of Socialists — received 24.22%, both advancing to a runoff, according to preliminary data from Moldova's Central Election Commission (CEC) following the counting of 100% of the ballots.
On Sunday, residents of the Gagauz autonomous region voted for the head (Bashkan) of the region and for a new composition of the People's Assembly of Gagauzia. Voting took place at 67 polling stations across 35 single-mandate constituencies. The polls were open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time (06:00 to 19:00 GMT).
To win in the first round of the election for the head of Gagauzia, a candidate must secure more than half of the votes. If no candidate reaches this threshold, the two contenders with the highest number of votes will face each other in a runoff.
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