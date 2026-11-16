https://sputnikglobe.com/20261116/russias-shoigu-arrives-in-uae-for-talks-with-countrys-top-leadership-1125076058.html
Russia's Shoigu Arrives in UAE for Talks With Country's Top Leadership
Russia's Shoigu Arrives in UAE for Talks With Country's Top Leadership
Sputnik International
Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu has arrived in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi at the head of a Russian delegation for a working visit, during which talks with the country's top political and military leadership are scheduled, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported.
2026-11-16T03:13+0000
2026-11-16T03:13+0000
2026-11-16T04:43+0000
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The visit includes meetings with senior Emirati officials and the heads of security and intelligence agencies. The discussions are expected to cover, among other topics, bilateral cooperation, as well as military-technical, trade and economic ties. The delegation includes senior officials from the Russian interior and foreign ministries, the ministry of justice, the national guard, the central bank, the federal service for military-technical cooperation, Roscosmos, Rosatom, and defense industry companies.
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russia, uae, sergei shoigu, roscosmos, rosatom, abu dhabi
Russia's Shoigu Arrives in UAE for Talks With Country's Top Leadership
03:13 GMT 16.11.2026 (Updated: 04:43 GMT 16.11.2026)
Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu has arrived in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi at the head of a Russian delegation for a working visit, during which talks with the country's top political and military leadership are scheduled, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported.
The visit includes meetings with senior Emirati officials and the heads of security and intelligence agencies.
The discussions are expected to cover, among other topics, bilateral cooperation, as well as military-technical, trade and economic ties.
The delegation includes senior officials from the Russian interior and foreign ministries, the ministry of justice, the national guard, the central bank, the federal service for military-technical cooperation, Roscosmos, Rosatom, and defense industry companies.