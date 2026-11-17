https://sputnikglobe.com/20261117/americans-do-not-need-to-build-bunkers-or-stockpile-food-vance-reassures-1125080085.html
Americans Do Not Need to Build Bunkers or Stockpile Food, Vance Reassures
Americans Do Not Need to Build Bunkers or Stockpile Food, Vance Reassures
Sputnik International
US authorities see no signs of an impending crisis, so there is no need to stockpile food or build bunkers, US Vice President JD Vance reassured the public.
2026-11-17T03:41+0000
2026-11-17T03:41+0000
2026-11-17T04:41+0000
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During an interview with Fox News, the host pointed out recent large-scale technical outages, such as the one affecting Microsoft Outlook. She also noted media reports suggesting that the Pentagon was preparing military bases to operate autonomously for at least 90 days in the event of a conflict, and that several European nations were urging their citizens to stock up on food and water for a few days. "Should we be preparing to build a bunker or stock up on food and water? And my answer is that it's no, we don't see any crisis coming down. But we have to be prepared for anything," Vance said, commenting on the matter. The US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has previously also refuted rumors and conspiracy theories about the allegedly looming global blackout.
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Americans Do Not Need to Build Bunkers or Stockpile Food, Vance Reassures
03:41 GMT 17.11.2026 (Updated: 04:41 GMT 17.11.2026)
US authorities see no signs of an impending crisis, so there is no need to stockpile food or build bunkers, US Vice President JD Vance reassured the public.
During an interview with Fox News, the host pointed out recent large-scale technical outages, such as the one affecting Microsoft Outlook. She also noted media reports suggesting that the Pentagon was preparing military bases to operate autonomously for at least 90 days in the event of a conflict, and that several European nations were urging their citizens to stock up on food and water for a few days.
"Should we be preparing to build a bunker or stock up on food and water? And my answer is that it's no, we don't see any crisis coming down. But we have to be prepared for anything," Vance said, commenting on the matter.
The US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has previously also refuted rumors and conspiracy theories about the allegedly looming global blackout.