https://sputnikglobe.com/20261117/lavrov-arrives-in-manila-for-east-asia-summit---correspondent-1125080193.html
Lavrov Arrives in Manila for East Asia Summit - Correspondent
Lavrov Arrives in Manila for East Asia Summit - Correspondent
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in the Philippine capital of Manila to attend the 21st East Asia Summit (EAS), a Sputnik correspondent... 17.11.2026, Sputnik International
2026-11-17T03:17+0000
2026-11-17T03:17+0000
2026-11-17T04:42+0000
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Meetings of the leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and its partners are taking place in Manila from November 15 to 17. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that Lavrov would discuss with his counterparts the current geopolitical situation in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as the risks to its peaceful and stable development arising from Western efforts to consolidate NATO's military and political potential in Asia.
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Lavrov Arrives in Manila for East Asia Summit - Correspondent
03:17 GMT 17.11.2026 (Updated: 04:42 GMT 17.11.2026)
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in the Philippine capital of Manila to attend the 21st East Asia Summit (EAS), a Sputnik correspondent reported.
Meetings of the leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and its partners are taking place in Manila from November 15 to 17.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that Lavrov would discuss with his counterparts the current geopolitical situation in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as the risks to its peaceful and stable development arising from Western efforts to consolidate NATO's military and political potential in Asia.