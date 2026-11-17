https://sputnikglobe.com/20261117/lavrov-meets-the-press-following-east-asia-summit-address-1125081471.html
Lavrov Meets the Press Following East Asia Summit Address
Lavrov Meets the Press Following East Asia Summit Address
Sputnik International
Manila is hosting the 21st East Asia Summit, now underway in the Philippines on November 17.
2026-11-17T09:42+0000
2026-11-17T09:42+0000
2026-11-17T09:42+0000
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Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Manila, the Philippines, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is at the podium fielding questions from the press following his speech at the 21st East Asia Summit on Tuesday, November 17.The East Asia Summit is an annual forum where leaders of Asia-Pacific nations engage in dialogue on a broad range of strategic political and economic issues — including the challenge of strengthening the regional security architecture.Follow Sputnik's live broadcast!
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Lavrov speaks to the press after addressing the 21st East Asia Summit in Manila
Sputnik International
Lavrov speaks to the press after addressing the 21st East Asia Summit in Manila
2026-11-17T09:42+0000
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sergey lavrov, philippines, manila, видео
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Lavrov Meets the Press Following East Asia Summit Address
Manila is hosting the 21st East Asia Summit, now underway in the Philippines on November 17.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Manila, the Philippines, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is at the podium fielding questions from the press following his speech at the 21st East Asia Summit on Tuesday, November 17.
The East Asia Summit is an annual forum where leaders of Asia-Pacific nations engage in dialogue on a broad range of strategic political and economic issues — including the challenge of strengthening the regional security architecture.
Follow Sputnik's live broadcast!