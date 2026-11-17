https://sputnikglobe.com/20261117/republicans-in-us-senate-propose-allocating-129mln-for-security-in-ukraine-in-2027-1125080298.html
US Senate Republicans Propose Earmarking $129M for Ukraine Security in 2027
US Senate Republicans Propose Earmarking $129M for Ukraine Security in 2027
Sputnik International
Senate Republicans have proposed $129 million for Ukraine security in 2027, per a draft appropriations bill covering the State Department, foreign operations... 17.11.2026, Sputnik International
2026-11-17T03:56+0000
2026-11-17T03:56+0000
2026-11-17T07:49+0000
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"[The bill provides for the allocation of] $129 million for security assistance for Ukraine," the document, which was put forward by the Senate Appropriations Committee, which is currently controlled by Republicans, says. In addition, the bill includes an allocation of $30 million to assist in the return of Ukrainian children.
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US Senate Republicans Propose Earmarking $129M for Ukraine Security in 2027
03:56 GMT 17.11.2026 (Updated: 07:49 GMT 17.11.2026)
Senate Republicans have proposed $129 million for Ukraine security in 2027, per a draft appropriations bill covering the State Department, foreign operations, and related programs for fiscal year 2027.
"[The bill provides for the allocation of] $129 million for security assistance for Ukraine," the document, which was put forward by the Senate Appropriations Committee, which is currently controlled by Republicans, says.
In addition, the bill includes an allocation of $30 million to assist in the return of Ukrainian children.