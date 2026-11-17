https://sputnikglobe.com/20261117/russia-hits-ukraines-defense-industry-enterprises-port-facilities-1125080422.html
Russia Hits Ukraine's Defense Industry Enterprises, Port Facilities
Russia Hits Ukraine's Defense Industry Enterprises, Port Facilities
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces struck Ukrainian military-industrial complex enterprises and transport infrastructure facilities in Kiev and... 17.11.2026, Sputnik International
2026-11-17T05:43+0000
2026-11-17T05:43+0000
2026-11-17T05:43+0000
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Overnight, the Russian armed forces launched a massive strike with precision ground- and air-based weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles. "As a result of the strike, enterprises of the defense industry complex of Ukraine involved in the production of cruise missiles, long- and medium-range UAVs, and transport infrastructure facilities in the cities of Kiev, Zaporozhye, Cherkassy and Dnepropetrovsk regions were hit," the ministry said in a statement. Additionally, Russia delivered a massive strike at Ukraine's energy and port infrastructure facilities, as well as naval vessels used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces, the statement read.
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Russia Hits Ukraine's Defense Industry Enterprises, Port Facilities
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces struck Ukrainian military-industrial complex enterprises and transport infrastructure facilities in Kiev and Zaporozhye, the Cherkassy and Dnepropetrovsk regions, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
Overnight, the Russian armed forces launched a massive strike with precision ground- and air-based weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles.
"As a result of the strike, enterprises of the defense industry complex of Ukraine involved in the production of cruise missiles, long- and medium-range UAVs, and transport infrastructure facilities in the cities of Kiev, Zaporozhye, Cherkassy and Dnepropetrovsk regions were hit," the ministry said in a statement.
Additionally, Russia delivered a massive strike at Ukraine's energy and port infrastructure facilities, as well as naval vessels used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces, the statement read.