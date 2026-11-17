https://sputnikglobe.com/20261117/shenzhen-prepares-to-host-the-apec-2026-summit-1125086555.html
Shenzhen Prepares to Host the APEC 2026 Summit
Shenzhen Prepares to Host the APEC 2026 Summit
Sputnik International
The 33rd APEC Leaders' Meeting takes place in China on November 18-19, adopting the theme "Building an Asia-Pacific Community, Promoting Shared Prosperity."
2026-11-17T20:07+0000
2026-11-17T20:07+0000
2026-11-17T20:07+0000
apec summit 2026
china
russia
shenzhen
apec
shenzhen
donald trump
lee jae-myung
yury ushakov
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Main AgendaThe meeting focuses on three priority areas: openness, innovation, and cooperation.Parties are expected to discuss trade facilitation, the digital economy, artificial intelligence, and supply chain resilience, and explore the possibility of reaching practical consensus in these areas.Location FeaturesShenzhen is a global technology hub, and its selection is seen as a demonstration of China's achievements in innovation and its commitment to deepening regional cooperation.Russia's Participation and Related DynamicsThe first trilateral meeting between Russian, Chinese, and US leaders Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, and Donald Trump, as well as a series of bilateral meetings, is scheduled for November 19 on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen.Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov announced that Russia has already prepared a bid for the 2035 APEC chairmanship and hopes to secure the right to host the summit.Which leaders will attend the summit?The potential visit of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is also noted. If he attends the summit, the Russian president may hold a bilateral meeting with him.Final DocumentFollowing the summit, the participants are expected to adopt the "Shenzhen Initiative."The initiative will systematize and summarize key proposals from the business community, which will subsequently be presented to participants of the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.
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shenzhen
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Sputnik International
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china, russia, shenzhen, apec, shenzhen, donald trump, lee jae-myung, yury ushakov
china, russia, shenzhen, apec, shenzhen, donald trump, lee jae-myung, yury ushakov
Shenzhen Prepares to Host the APEC 2026 Summit
The 33rd APEC Leaders' Meeting takes place in China on November 18-19, adopting the theme "Building an Asia-Pacific Community, Promoting Shared Prosperity."
The meeting focuses on three priority areas: openness, innovation, and cooperation.
Parties are expected to discuss trade facilitation, the digital economy, artificial intelligence, and supply chain resilience, and explore the possibility of reaching practical consensus in these areas.
Shenzhen is a global technology hub, and its selection is seen as a demonstration of China's achievements in innovation and its commitment to deepening regional cooperation.
Russia's Participation and Related Dynamics
The first trilateral meeting between Russian, Chinese, and US leaders Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, and Donald Trump, as well as a series of bilateral meetings, is scheduled for November 19 on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen.
Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov announced that Russia has already prepared a bid for the 2035 APEC chairmanship and hopes to secure the right to host the summit.
Which leaders will attend the summit?
President of China Xi Jinping;
President of Russia Vladimir Putin;
President of the United States Donald Trump;
President of South Korea Lee Jae-myung;
President of Vietnam To Lam;
Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney;
Prime Minister of Japan Sanae Takaichi;
Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim;
Prime Minister of Thailand;
Prime Minister of New Zealand;
President of the Philippines;
Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea;
Prime Minister of Singapore.
The potential visit of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is also noted. If he attends the summit, the Russian president may hold a bilateral meeting with him.
Following the summit, the participants are expected to adopt the "Shenzhen Initiative."
The initiative will systematize and summarize key proposals from the business community, which will subsequently be presented to participants of the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.