https://sputnikglobe.com/20261118/european-unity-on-ukraine-negotiating-strategy-shows-cracks-ahead-of-putin-xi-trump-summit-1125088826.html

European Unity on Ukraine Negotiating Strategy Shows Cracks Ahead of Putin-Xi-Trump Summit

European Unity on Ukraine Negotiating Strategy Shows Cracks Ahead of Putin-Xi-Trump Summit

Sputnik International

European leaders have stepped up efforts to form a negotiating team on Ukraine amid preparations for the planned November 19 meeting between Russian President... 18.11.2026, Sputnik International

2026-11-18T04:44+0000

2026-11-18T04:44+0000

2026-11-18T04:45+0000

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“We have outsourced European engagement with Russia for too long and I think that is irresponsible,” Finnish President Alexander Stubb told the Financial Times on November 17, urging European leaders to engage directly with Vladimir Putin.“Abu Dhabi is a stepping stone, and one output of it should be a follow-up quite soon after,” Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store told the press last week, commenting on the resumption of trilateral talks between Russia, the US and Ukraine. He described Putin as “rational”, and “professional.”EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas has remained a vocal opponent of negotiations with Russia, instead calling for new economic pressure. However, EU leaders sidelined Kallas from the European team for Ukraine peace talks, with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arguing that she lacked the necessary institutional weight. Kallas protested, saying she had been selected for the role back in 2024, but EU leaders stood by their decision.European media, citing discussions within the bloc’s diplomatic circles, note that Kallas had long opposed direct talks with Moscow, only to later put herself forward as a special envoy to negotiate with Russia.European Council President Antonio Costa stated on November 13 that the team would comprise the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Poland, as well as EU institutions.However, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters that Europe’s participation in the negotiations would be discussed once it becomes clear what contribution the EU can make to the Ukraine peace process. He added that several rounds of talks between Russia, the US and Ukraine could take place before European representatives are brought into the negotiations.In October, Stubb, Store, Volodymyr Zelensky, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner held high-level peace talks in Oslo, with the latter joining by video. On October 27, Putin spoke by phone with Stubb and Store at their request to discuss trilateral talks on Ukraine and maintaining direct contact in the future. The conversation exposed growing divisions within the EU, media reported.

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