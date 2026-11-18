https://sputnikglobe.com/20261118/global-zinc-price-hits-lowest-since-july---trading-data-1125093615.html
Global Zinc Price Hits Lowest Since July - Trading Data
Global Zinc Price Hits Lowest Since July - Trading Data
Sputnik International
The exchange price of zinc dropped by around 2% on Wednesday, which is the lowest since July 2026, trading data showed.
2026-11-18T13:35+0000
2026-11-18T13:35+0000
2026-11-18T13:35+0000
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As of 09:41 GMT, the zinc price declined by 1.83% from the previous close, reaching $3,603.3 per tonne. The minimum price recorded during the trading day so far was $3,571.8, which is the lowest level since July 29. Since the beginning of November, zinc prices have fallen by 6%.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261110/global-gold-mining-costs-hit-record-high---wgc-1125044365.html
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Global Zinc Price Hits Lowest Since July - Trading Data
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The exchange price of zinc dropped by around 2% on Wednesday, which is the lowest since July 2026, trading data showed.
As of 09:41 GMT, the zinc price declined by 1.83% from the previous close, reaching $3,603.3 per tonne.
The minimum price recorded during the trading day so far was $3,571.8, which is the lowest level since July 29.
Since the beginning of November, zinc prices have fallen by 6%.