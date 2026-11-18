https://sputnikglobe.com/20261118/live-putin-arrives-in-shenzhen-for-apec-summit-and-delivers-remarks-1125086884.html
LIVE: Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses APEC leaders
LIVE: Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses APEC leaders
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in Shenzhen, China, to attend the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting, held on November 18–19 under the theme... 18.11.2026, Sputnik International
2026-11-18T02:04+0000
2026-11-18T02:04+0000
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The summit brings together leaders of key Asia-Pacific economies to discuss regional economic cooperation, trade, innovation and sustainable development.Putin’s visit is also expected to include bilateral meetings, as well as a trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump.Follow Sputnik’s live coverage of Putin’s arrival at the summit and his address to APEC participants.
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LIVE NOW: Opening Ceremony of the 33rd APEC Summit in Shenzhen
Sputnik International
LIVE NOW: Opening Ceremony of the 33rd APEC Summit in Shenzhen
2026-11-18T02:04+0000
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LIVE NOW: APEC Summit opens in Shenzhen, Russian President Vladimir Putin set to speak
Sputnik International
LIVE NOW: APEC Summit opens in Shenzhen, Russian President Vladimir Putin set to speak
2026-11-18T02:04+0000
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LIVE: Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses APEC leaders
02:04 GMT 18.11.2026 (Updated: 03:26 GMT 18.11.2026)
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in Shenzhen, China, to attend the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting, held on November 18–19 under the theme “Building an Asia-Pacific Community, Promoting Shared Prosperity.”
The summit brings together leaders of key Asia-Pacific economies to discuss regional economic cooperation, trade, innovation and sustainable development.
Putin’s visit is also expected to include bilateral meetings, as well as a trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump.
Follow Sputnik’s live coverage of Putin’s arrival at the summit and his address to APEC participants.