https://sputnikglobe.com/20261118/meeting-between-putin-xi-in-shenzhen-substantive-proceeded-well---novatek-ceo-1125089962.html
Meeting Between Putin, Xi in Shenzhen Substantive, Proceeded Well - Novatek CEO
Meeting Between Putin, Xi in Shenzhen Substantive, Proceeded Well - Novatek CEO
Sputnik International
The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen was substantive and proceeded well, Leonid Mikhelson, the CEO of Russian energy company Novatek, said.
2026-11-18T08:08+0000
2026-11-18T08:08+0000
2026-11-18T08:08+0000
apec summit 2026
vladimir putin
russia
asia-pacific economic cooperation (apec)
shenzhen
china
xi jinping
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/08/1f/1124651344_0:0:3246:1827_1920x0_80_0_0_a0903c1ce4544952da60bcaefc8391e0.jpg
After the media left, the two leaders discussed the most important issues, Mikhelson added. The APEC CEO Summit is being held in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen from November 17-18, with the participation of leaders from 12 member economies. The summit is expected to adopt a final document, the Shenzhen Initiative, which will be submitted for consideration at the 33rd APEC summit, scheduled for November 18-19.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261117/the-next-chapter-of-the-asia-pacific-miracle-begins-in-shenzhen-global-times-editorial-1125084554.html
russia
shenzhen
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/08/1f/1124651344_288:0:3019:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_55bd7639484b412ed8bbc870c1d8a9ae.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
vladimir putin, russia, asia-pacific economic cooperation (apec), shenzhen, china, xi jinping
vladimir putin, russia, asia-pacific economic cooperation (apec), shenzhen, china, xi jinping
Meeting Between Putin, Xi in Shenzhen Substantive, Proceeded Well - Novatek CEO
The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen was substantive and proceeded well, Leonid Mikhelson, the CEO of Russian energy company Novatek, said.
"I think it was very substantive and went very well. The key issues between the two countries were highlighted. I have been attending such meetings for a long time," Mikhelson said.
After the media left, the two leaders discussed the most important issues, Mikhelson added.
The APEC CEO Summit is being held in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen from November 17-18, with the participation of leaders from 12 member economies. The summit is expected to adopt a final document, the Shenzhen Initiative, which will be submitted for consideration at the 33rd APEC summit, scheduled for November 18-19.