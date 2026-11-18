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Putin’s Key Statements at the APEC Business Summit
Putin’s Key Statements at the APEC Business Summit
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the APEC Business Summit in Shenzhen, speaking about the growing role of the Asia-Pacific region in the global... 18.11.2026, Sputnik International
2026-11-18T03:51+0000
2026-11-18T03:51+0000
2026-11-18T03:51+0000
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Key statements from Putin:▪️ The Asia-Pacific region has become a centre of the global economy and a global industrial and technological hub.▪️ Asian countries have made a giant leap forward, transforming from the “world’s factory” into drivers of innovation.▪️ Instead of adapting to new opportunities, former hegemons are seeking to contain the development of countries that are making progress.▪️ Russia has successfully weathered the challenge of sanctions.▪️ Russia is at the forefront of digital transformation, with its language models among the best in the world.▪️ Living standards in EU countries are declining in a manner that is humiliating for the eurozone.▪️ Russia is ready to share technologies with its Asia-Pacific partners and help strengthen their technological sovereignty.▪️ Only by ensuring sovereignty can countries preserve their identity and independence on the international stage.Putin also expressed confidence that the planned trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump would bring significant benefits.The 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting is taking place in Shenzhen, China, on November 18–19 under the theme “Building an Asia-Pacific Community, Promoting Shared Prosperity.”
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vladimir putin, russia, china, shenzhen, donald trump, european union (eu), pacific
Putin’s Key Statements at the APEC Business Summit
Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the APEC Business Summit in Shenzhen, speaking about the growing role of the Asia-Pacific region in the global economy, international economic competition, Russia’s development and technological cooperation.
Key statements from Putin:
▪️ The Asia-Pacific region has become a centre of the global economy and a global industrial and technological hub.
▪️ Asian countries have made a giant leap forward, transforming from the “world’s factory” into drivers of innovation.
▪️ Instead of adapting to new opportunities, former hegemons are seeking to contain the development of countries that are making progress.
▪️ Russia has successfully weathered the challenge of sanctions.
▪️ Russia is at the forefront of digital transformation, with its language models among the best in the world.
▪️ Living standards in EU countries are declining in a manner that is humiliating for the eurozone.
▪️ Russia is ready to share technologies with its Asia-Pacific partners and help strengthen their technological sovereignty.
▪️ Only by ensuring sovereignty can countries preserve their identity and independence on the international stage.
Putin also expressed confidence that the planned trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump would bring significant benefits.
The 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting is taking place in Shenzhen, China, on November 18–19 under the theme “Building an Asia-Pacific Community, Promoting Shared Prosperity.”