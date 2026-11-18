https://sputnikglobe.com/20261118/us-plan-to-toughen-restrictions-on-chip-exports-to-china-after-nvidia-scandal---reports-1125092234.html
US Plan to Toughen Restrictions on Chip Exports to China After Nvidia Scandal - Reports
US Plan to Toughen Restrictions on Chip Exports to China After Nvidia Scandal - Reports
Sputnik International
Republican senators in the United States are pushing for new restrictions on supplies of advanced US-made chips to China, following the scandal involving the CEO of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia, Western media reported on Wednesday.
2026-11-18T11:24+0000
2026-11-18T11:24+0000
2026-11-18T11:24+0000
world
us
china
nvidia
jensen huang
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/0b/0c/1125062479_0:159:3075:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b0f6b32b52d6899514949aac63673fb5.jpg
The senators are working to include chip export restrictions in the annual defense bill. Sen. Jerry Moran called on the US Department of Commerce to curb sales of Nvidia advanced chips, expressing doubt in the company's ability to comply with export regulations. "It’s hard to have faith in Nvidia self-regulating," Moran told the media. Another Republican Senator, Jim Banks, criticized the US Department of Commerce for not adding Singapore-based company Megaspeed to its export blacklist that requires special licenses. Nvidia halted sales of chips to the company in June 2025. On November 12, Nvidia announced that Jensen Huang would step down as president and CEO, following a scandal involving his close relationship with Alice Huang, who allegedly worked for the Chinese government. The Chinese Foreign Ministry dismissed the claims of "Chinese espionage" in connection to the case as "groundless". On November 17, Nvidia announced the establishment of a board committee to check compliance with export restrictions amid ongoing proceedings. Meanwhile, Jensen Huang agreed to testify before three US House committees on December 1.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261113/ousted-nvidia-ceo-summoned-to-senate-over-reports-of-relationship-with-alleged-chinese-spy-1125065880.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/0b/0c/1125062479_172:0:2901:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_f69afc71a47cb90791866487fc63dcfb.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us, china, nvidia, jensen huang
us, china, nvidia, jensen huang
US Plan to Toughen Restrictions on Chip Exports to China After Nvidia Scandal - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Republican senators in the United States are pushing for new restrictions on supplies of advanced US-made chips to China, following the scandal involving the CEO of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia, Western media reported on Wednesday.
The senators are working to include chip export restrictions in the annual defense bill. Sen. Jerry Moran called on the US Department of Commerce to curb sales of Nvidia advanced chips, expressing doubt in the company's ability to comply with export regulations.
"It’s hard to have faith in Nvidia self-regulating," Moran told the media.
Another Republican Senator, Jim Banks, criticized the US Department of Commerce for not adding Singapore-based company Megaspeed to its export blacklist that requires special licenses. Nvidia halted sales of chips to the company in June 2025.
On November 12, Nvidia announced that Jensen Huang would step down as president and CEO, following a scandal involving his close relationship with Alice Huang, who allegedly worked for the Chinese government. The Chinese Foreign Ministry dismissed the claims of "Chinese espionage" in connection to the case as "groundless".
On November 17, Nvidia announced the establishment of a board committee to check compliance with export restrictions amid ongoing proceedings. Meanwhile, Jensen Huang agreed to testify before three US House committees on December 1.