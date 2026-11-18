https://sputnikglobe.com/20261118/us-venezuela-sign-agreement-to-resume-deepen-defense-partnership---hegseth-1125099554.html
US, Venezuela Sign Agreement to Resume, Deepen Defense Partnership - Hegseth
US, Venezuela Sign Agreement to Resume, Deepen Defense Partnership - Hegseth
Sputnik International
The United States and Venezuela resume their defense cooperation through the signing of an increased defense partnership, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said on Wednesday.
2026-11-18T18:56+0000
2026-11-18T18:56+0000
2026-11-18T18:56+0000
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The secretary made the remarks during a meeting with Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez hosted at the Presidential Palace of Miraflores, in Caracas. The Pentagon chief's trip to the Latin American nation was not previously officially disclosed. "We thank you for the opportunity to sign this increased defense partnership today, and we are looking forward to working together even more," Hegseth said. At the top of his remarks, the secretary hailed the resumption of cooperation between "two great militaries", further highlighting that the partnership will ensure Venezuela's peace and stability, as well as enhance security within the Americas. In April 2005, former Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez officially terminated all bilateral military cooperation and exchange programs with the United States, ordering all military instructors to leave the country. Chavez had accused the American side of spreading anti-government propaganda and of inciting unrest within Venezuela's military. The decision marked the end over half a century of US presence. Relations between Washington and Caracas have warmed up following the abduction of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife during a US assault of the capital in early January, and the designation of Rodriguez as acting leader of the country. Among others, the parties have enhanced cooperation in the areas of oil and gas, as well as mining exploration.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260908/the-us-venezuela-oil-deal-neo-monroe-doctrine-in-action-1124699597.html
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US, Venezuela Sign Agreement to Resume, Deepen Defense Partnership - Hegseth
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States and Venezuela resume their defense cooperation through the signing of an increased defense partnership, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said on Wednesday.
The secretary made the remarks during a meeting with Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez hosted at the Presidential Palace of Miraflores, in Caracas. The Pentagon chief's trip to the Latin American nation was not previously officially disclosed.
"We thank you for the opportunity to sign this increased defense partnership today, and we are looking forward to working together even more," Hegseth said.
At the top of his remarks, the secretary hailed the resumption of cooperation between "two great militaries", further highlighting that the partnership will ensure Venezuela's peace and stability, as well as enhance security within the Americas.
"The Department of War is proud to stand here with you, Madame President ... We look forward to following through, deepening our defense cooperation and our defense partnership in ways that utilizes the expertise of the US military and the War Department, alongside the great capabilities of your military," Hegseth continued, adding that it will ensure Venezuelans are safe from foreign actors' threats, narcoterrorists and criminal groups.
In April 2005, former Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez officially terminated all bilateral military cooperation and exchange programs with the United States, ordering all military instructors to leave the country. Chavez had accused the American side of spreading anti-government propaganda and of inciting unrest within Venezuela's military. The decision marked the end over half a century of US presence.
Relations between Washington and Caracas have warmed up following the abduction of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife during a US assault of the capital in early January, and the designation of Rodriguez as acting leader of the country. Among others, the parties have enhanced cooperation in the areas of oil and gas, as well as mining exploration.