https://sputnikglobe.com/20261119/afghan-leader-bans-taliban-fighters-from-using-smartphones---reports-1125114092.html
Afghan Leader Bans Taliban Fighters From Using Smartphones - Reports
Afghan Leader Bans Taliban Fighters From Using Smartphones - Reports
Sputnik International
Afghanistan's Supreme Leader Haibatullah Akhundzada has banned Taliban fighters from using smartphones, Afghan portal Tolo News reported on Thursday.
2026-11-19T15:54+0000
2026-11-19T15:54+0000
2026-11-19T15:54+0000
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Akhundzada reportedly issued this decree during a meeting at the Defense Ministry in Kabul on Wednesday. The Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in August 2021 after toppling the US-backed government. The US and NATO troops hastily withdrew from the country after almost 20 years of presence. Then-Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country hours before the capital city of Kabul fell, contributing to the government's implosion.
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afghanistan, taliban, smartphones
afghanistan, taliban, smartphones
Afghan Leader Bans Taliban Fighters From Using Smartphones - Reports
MOSCOW9 (Sputnik) - Afghanistan's Supreme Leader Haibatullah Akhundzada has banned Taliban fighters from using smartphones, Afghan portal Tolo News reported on Thursday.
Akhundzada reportedly issued this decree during a meeting at the Defense Ministry in Kabul on Wednesday.
The Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in August 2021 after toppling the US-backed government. The US and NATO troops hastily withdrew from the country after almost 20 years of presence. Then-Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country hours before the capital city of Kabul fell, contributing to the government's implosion.