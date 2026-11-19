International Security Largely Depends on Russia, China, US - Putin
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin during a press conference following a trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Shenzhen.
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev/
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SHENZHEN, China, November 19 (Sputnik) - International security to a significant extent depends on Russia, China, and the US, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
On United Nations
"Of course, international security is largely dependent on us," Putin told reporters following his meetings in Shenzhen.
The work of the United Nations should correspond to today's reality, Putin said.
"We all admit that it needs to be done - adapt the work of its universal organization to realities of today," Putin told reporters.
Putin said he had discussed possible reform of the United Nations with Xi Jinping and Donald Trump.
"We discussed reforming, or potentially reforming, and enhancing the capacity of the United Nations. We all acknowledge that this is necessary: the work of this universal organization must be adapted to the realities of today," Putin said.
The three leaders also discussed preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons and security issues "in the broadest sense of the word," Putin added.
"We discussed certain issues related to freedom of navigation," the Russian president said.
Putin said that he would like to see the trilateral meetings with the leaders of China and the United States continue.
"I would very much like to see this continue, at least in the sense that, in terms of discussing our positions on a number of key issues, in my view, if not an agreement, then at least a mutual understanding was reached," the Russian president said at a press conference.
No one knows what will happen next, he said.
"There have been no such meetings before. Now that it has taken place, it is undoubtedly a moment in the history of diplomacy," Putin said.
He added that the meeting was useful.
"It allowed us to understand each other better and, in my view, laid the groundwork for further agreements - whether in this format or some other," he said.
Putin added that following the formal proceedings at the trilateral meeting, an open exchange of views took place.
"This discussion took place in a completely open and very candid atmosphere," he added.
On United States
Putin said he hoped the momentum toward restoring relations between Russia and the United States would be maintained.
"I have no doubt that President [Donald Trump] … genuinely aims to improve bilateral relations across a range of areas; for us, of course, this is particularly important in the context of US-Russian relations ... We hope that this momentum will persist," Putin said.
Putin said that US President Donald Trump and he share a similar approach toward civilizational values.
"In general, now, and previously [during Trump's first term], we have something in common regarding approaches toward civilizational values. There is something that does not unite us, but indicates the similarity in our views," Putin said.
The political situation and the political system in the United States are complicated, with many counterweights and tools to maintain balance of political forces existing there, Russian President said.
"The domestic political situation in the United States and the political system in this country are complex, one might say complicated. The are many counterweights and tools to maintain balance of political forces," Putin said.
It is not so easy to finalize agreements with the United States, but the attitude of President Donald Trump's administration inspires optimism, Putin said.
"Reaching a common denominator, let alone fully implementing existing agreements, is no simple task. However, the overall attitude of those we spoke with today, our partners, gives us reason to be optimistic," Putin stated.
In Russia-US relationship, it is better to have agreements that are difficult to implement than to have none at all, Putin added.
On Ukraine
Putin said he had recalled at a meeting with US President Donald Trump about the coup in Kiev as a cause of the conflict in Ukraine.
"In my conversations with President Trump and within the trilateral format, I recalled how it all began. As far as the Ukrainian crisis is concerned, it all started with a coup, a state coup in Kiev," Putin said at the press conference.
Russia did not initiate the war in Ukraine and is, in contrast, trying to finalize it, Putin added.
"We started no war, but fighting went on there for eight years, basically, a war. We are only trying to end it," Putin said, adding it was Ukraine that started the war in its southeastern part.
"We were trying to settle the crisis in the southeast of Ukraine for eight years. And for all these eight years, the Kiev regime had been carrying out some sort of military activities. In essence, it started the war in the southeast of Ukraine," Putin said.
Russia is interested in ending the armed conflict in Ukraine, Vladimir Putin said.
"Russia is also interested in ending the conflict in Ukraine, I assure you. We have no desire to continue this conflict armed. But the question is not only or even not so much about us today. The issue is with the Ukrainian side," Putin told the press conference.
Russia did not spoil its relations with Europe, this "political diarrhea" of Brussels needs to stop, Putin said.
"I want to repeat once again — if they want to end the conflict, let them agree to the compromises that were proposed by the Americans before Anchorage. We agreed with them, now it is up to Ukraine," Putin said.
Russia is ready for dialogue with the representatives of Kiev, even though they came to power as result of a coup, Putin underscored.
US special envoy Jared Kushner's plan for Ukraine is a subject for discussion, Putin said.
Kushner has said that the US plan for Ukraine's future following the end of the conflict rests on three key elements, including security guarantees for Ukraine, a path toward EU membership, and a comprehensive economic recovery program.
"I wouldn't talk about the plan right now, because it is a plan, and any plan is a subject for discussion," Putin told reporters.
Ukraine believes that it will hold the remaining 10% of the territory of Donbass (Donbas) for some time, but does it make any sense, Putin added.
On European Security
Russia's demands regarding the European security system are legitimate, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"As for our demands and so on, we have not formulated them in detail yet, but these are, of course, legitimate issues," Putin said.
Russia is ready to discuss its demands regarding the European security system, Putin said.
Ukraine and Europe are not yet ready to make compromises to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, the president said.
"These compromises were proposed by the US side, and we agreed to them without any changes, including in Anchorage. So they exist, and we have supported them. The question is whether the other parties to the conflict - Ukraine and, in this case, their European sponsors - are willing to agree to these compromises," Putin added.
There are no insurmountable obstacles to reaching agreements on European security system, Putin said, adding that compromises are possible, and Russia is ready to seek them.
What is needed to reach agreements on European security system is political will, Putin said.
The European Union's push to transform into a military-political bloc poses a serious challenge for Russia, Putin said.
"For now, there is no clear transformation there [into a military-political bloc,] but there is an aspiration toward that. For us, this is certainly a serious challenge and a matter of concern," Putin said.
Russia hears European leaders conveying messages about preparations for war, but it has no intention of attacking anyone, the president added.
On Technologies
Russia has technologies in the area of AI to share with its partners, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"We have something to present, something to share with our partners," Putin told reporters, referring to Russia's AI technologies.
Russia has a global advantage in the field of AI, Putin said.
"Everything related to AI technologies is developing actively here. As you know, Sberbank is working extensively in this area, Yandex is involved, and there are other companies that are also expanding their activities with increasing momentum," Putin said.
Russia has sufficient electrical power for AI development, which gives the country an advantage, Putin said.
"Artificial intelligence and its development offer various opportunities and pose various threats. We also discussed this today at the trilateral meeting [with Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump]," the Russia leader added.
The presidents also agreed that attention should be paid to certain aspects of AI use from a security perspective, Putin said.
Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom is the world's leading developer of nuclear technologies, Putin said.
"I believe, of the 36 or 35 nuclear power plants currently under construction in the third countries, about 30 are being built by Russian company Rosatom. We are the leader, an obvious one," Putin told reporters.
On International Criminal Court
The three leaders participating in the trilateral summit in China have agreed that the International Criminal Court (ICC) is currently making political, rather than legal, decisions, Putin said.
"We discussed issues related to the activities of independent organizations such as the ICC, which clearly goes beyond its jurisdiction and makes political decisions rather than legal or judicial ones. Everyone agreed," Putin told reporters.
In the joint declaration released after the summit, Putin, Chinese President Xi Jingping and US President Donald Trump concurred that the ICC and similar institutions must not abuse their authority.