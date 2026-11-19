Moscow More Than Doubles Exports to APEC Economies
12:38 GMT 19.11.2026 (Updated: 17:38 GMT 19.11.2026)
© Photo : Press office of the Department of Investment and Industrial Policy of the Moscow GovernmentMoscow More Than Doubles Exports to APEC Economies
© Photo : Press office of the Department of Investment and Industrial Policy of the Moscow Government
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Moscow’s exports to APEC economies in the first nine months of 2026 were 2.6 times as high as in the same period last year. APEC members accounted for 12% of all exports by Moscow-based manufacturers, according to Anatoly Garbuzov, a Moscow city government minister and head of the city’s Department of Investment and Industrial Policy.
“APEC economies are strategic markets for Moscow’s exporters. The capital leads all Russian regions in trade with APEC members. Moscow companies in high-tech sectors such as microelectronics, instrument manufacturing, and power generation equipment, as well as food producers, are expanding their presence in the region... China, Malaysia, and Vietnam are among our key partners,” Garbuzov said in a statement released by the department.
The Mosprom Center helps Moscow companies enter and expand in international markets, including APEC economies. More than 1,300 Moscow businesses use its services and export to over 100 countries. The center provides market analysis, connects exporters with buyers, and offers training.
In 2026, leading Moscow manufacturers took part in trade missions and major industry exhibitions in China, Vietnam, and Indonesia. Mosprom covered the cost of setting up shared exhibition booths, shipping exhibits, and arranging meetings with prospective customers in those markets.
The Moscow city government established Mosprom as an independent nonprofit in 2019 to support and promote investment, industrial exports, and exports of agricultural and food products.
Moscow exporters also receive federal support through the International Cooperation and Export national project, which offers information, financing, insurance, and logistics assistance. Its My Export online platform gives businesses free access to expert advice, market analysis, help promoting products on international e-commerce platforms, and online training.
The Mosprom Center helps Moscow companies enter and expand in international markets, including APEC economies. More than 1,300 Moscow businesses use its services and export to over 100 countries. The center provides market analysis, connects exporters with buyers, and offers training.
In 2026, leading Moscow manufacturers took part in trade missions and major industry exhibitions in China, Vietnam, and Indonesia. Mosprom covered the cost of setting up shared exhibition booths, shipping exhibits, and arranging meetings with prospective customers in those markets.
The Moscow city government established Mosprom as an independent nonprofit in 2019 to support and promote investment, industrial exports, and exports of agricultural and food products.
Moscow exporters also receive federal support through the International Cooperation and Export national project, which offers information, financing, insurance, and logistics assistance. Its My Export online platform gives businesses free access to expert advice, market analysis, help promoting products on international e-commerce platforms, and online training.