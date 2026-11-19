Moscow Plant Produces More Than 32 Mln Inhaler Canisters Since 2021
17:41 GMT 19.11.2026 (Updated: 17:42 GMT 19.11.2026)
© Photo : Press office of the Department of Investment and Industrial Policy of the Moscow GovernmentMoscow Plant Produces More Than 32 Ml Inhaler Canisters Since 2021
© Photo : Press office of the Department of Investment and Industrial Policy of the Moscow Government
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The Binnopharm pharmaceutical plant in Moscow’s Zelenograd district has produced more than 32.4 million canisters of aerosol medication for respiratory diseases since 2021.
The plant, part of the Binnopharm Group, produced more than 2.5 million packs in the first 10 months of 2026 alone, according to Anatoly Garbuzov, a Moscow city government minister and head of the city’s Department of Investment and Industrial Policy.
Binnopharm’s aerosol medications are on Russia’s list of vital and essential medicines. They are used to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, bronchitis, and other respiratory conditions.
“Moscow is one of Russia’s main pharmaceutical manufacturing hubs, with more than 100 companies operating in the sector. Over the previous five years, the Binnopharm plant produced 29.9 million canisters of aerosol medication for COPD and other respiratory diseases. It has produced more than 2.5 million additional packs since the start of this year. These medicines are essential for patients with serious chronic conditions. The plant helps make them accessible, with its products available in every region of Russia,” Garbuzov said in a statement released by the department.
The plant uses quality checks at every stage of production to ensure that each dose is safe and effective. Staff follow precise formulations, fill and seal the pressurized canisters, and run laboratory tests on intermediate and finished products to meet international quality standards. Production teams include manufacturing technologists, analytical chemists, engineers, line operators, and quality control specialists.
“There is demand for aerosol medicines for COPD both in Russia and abroad. Since 2021, we have shipped more than 5.5 million packs to Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan. Our priority is to maintain a steady supply of the essential medicines patients rely on and keep quality standards high,” said Maria Bezrukova, Binnopharm’s executive director.
Binnopharm is investing in its manufacturing operations with support from the city. Its designation as an industrial complex makes it eligible for tax breaks.