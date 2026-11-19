https://sputnikglobe.com/20261119/nato-reconnaissance-aircraft-flies-over-black-sea-for-over-3-hours---flight-data-1125114362.html
NATO Reconnaissance Aircraft Flies Over Black Sea for Over 3 Hours - Flight Data
NATO Reconnaissance Aircraft Flies Over Black Sea for Over 3 Hours - Flight Data
Sputnik International
A NATO Saab 340B ISR reconnaissance aircraft used for conducting surveillance circled over the Black Sea for more than three hours, according to flight data analyzed by Sputnik.
2026-11-19T15:58+0000
2026-11-19T15:58+0000
2026-11-19T15:58+0000
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The plane took off from Romania at about 9:00 GMT and headed toward the Black Sea. As of 9:50, it was moving east. At 12:44 GMT, the aircraft headed back to Romania and landed at Mihail Kogalniceanu air base at 13:44 GMT. In recent years, Russia has been flagging up NATO's unprecedented activity and buildup of troops near its western borders. The Kremlin has stated that Russia does not threaten anyone, but would not ignore actions that are potentially dangerous to its interests.
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NATO Reconnaissance Aircraft Flies Over Black Sea for Over 3 Hours - Flight Data
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A NATO Saab 340B ISR reconnaissance aircraft used for conducting surveillance circled over the Black Sea for more than three hours, according to flight data analyzed by Sputnik.
The plane took off from Romania at about 9:00 GMT and headed toward the Black Sea. As of 9:50, it was moving east.
At 12:44 GMT, the aircraft headed back to Romania and landed at Mihail Kogalniceanu air base at 13:44 GMT.
In recent years, Russia has been flagging up NATO's unprecedented activity and buildup of troops near its western borders. The Kremlin has stated that Russia does not threaten anyone, but would not ignore actions that are potentially dangerous to its interests.