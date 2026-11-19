https://sputnikglobe.com/20261119/russia-china-iran-call-dialogue-only-way-to-resolve-situation-on-iaea-safeguards-1125099810.html
Russia, China, Iran Call Dialogue Only Way to Resolve Situation on IAEA Safeguards
Russia, China, Iran Call Dialogue Only Way to Resolve Situation on IAEA Safeguards
Sputnik International
Russia, China and Iran have identified dialogue as the only way to resolve issues concerning the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) safeguards in... 19.11.2026, Sputnik International
2026-11-19T01:14+0000
2026-11-19T01:14+0000
2026-11-19T01:14+0000
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"We are convinced that political-diplomatic interaction and dialogue, based on the principle of mutual respect, remain the only viable and practical path for resolving the existing differences," a joint declaration by China, Iran, and Russia, presented by the Russian side on Wednesday during a session of the IAEA Board of Governors, said. The authors of the document urged all concerned parties to act responsibly, adopt a measured and constructive approach, and make specific steps to promote cooperation between Iran and the IAEA.
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russia, china, international atomic energy agency (iaea), iran, iran nuclear deal, us-iran relations
russia, china, international atomic energy agency (iaea), iran, iran nuclear deal, us-iran relations
Russia, China, Iran Call Dialogue Only Way to Resolve Situation on IAEA Safeguards
Russia, China and Iran have identified dialogue as the only way to resolve issues concerning the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) safeguards in Iran.
"We are convinced that political-diplomatic interaction and dialogue, based on the principle of mutual respect, remain the only viable and practical path for resolving the existing differences," a joint declaration by China, Iran, and Russia, presented by the Russian side on Wednesday during a session of the IAEA Board of Governors, said.
The authors of the document urged all concerned parties to act responsibly, adopt a measured and constructive approach, and make specific steps to promote cooperation between Iran and the IAEA.