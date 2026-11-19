Sputnik Brings Russian and Mongolian Journalists Together for First Joint Media Forum
13:52 GMT 19.11.2026 (Updated: 14:19 GMT 19.11.2026)
© SputnikSputnik Brings Russian and Mongolian Journalists Together for First Joint Media Forum
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The first Russian–Mongolian Media Forum took place in Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar on November 19. It was organized by Sputnik, the international news agency and radio broadcaster, together with Russia’s Ministry of Digital Development, Communications, and Mass Media and the Union of Mongolian Journalists.
More than 70 journalists, media executives, and experts from both countries attended. They discussed where the media industry is headed and how Russian and Mongolian newsrooms could work together.
The forum was opened by Russian Ambassador to Mongolia Alexey Yevsikov, Mongolian Foreign Ministry spokesperson R. Nyamdavaa, State Secretary of Mongolia’s Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation, and Communications Ch. Zolbayar, and M. G. Arzamanov, acting director of the Department for State Support of Periodicals and the Book Industry at Russia’s Ministry of Digital Development.
“We have plenty to talk about, and there’s no reason to put off that conversation. There’s a growing need to reestablish regular contact between journalists, train media professionals who speak Mongolian and Russian, organize press trips and internship exchanges, and set up channels for sharing content,” said Aleksey Yevsikov, Russia’s ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Mongolia.
© SputnikAttendees of the Russian-Mongolian joint media forum
Attendees of the Russian-Mongolian joint media forum
© Sputnik
“Mongolian journalists need access to more sources of information so they can cover events objectively and from different perspectives. That’s especially important today as AI becomes more widely used in the media, creating new challenges in combating inaccurate and false information,” said L. Ninjjamts, chair of the Union of Mongolian Journalists.
Mongolia’s former president, Nambaryn Enkhbayar, attended as a special guest. “The Russian–Mongolian Media Forum creates more opportunities to strengthen mutual understanding between our peoples, build professional ties between journalists, and expand the exchange of information and culture,” he said.
Participants discussed how newsrooms in the two countries could collaborate, preserve their national identity and cultural distinctiveness while keeping up with algorithms and trends, and explain world news in ways their audiences can readily understand.
“Unfortunately, Russia and Mongolia often get information about each other through intermediaries. It’s like neighbors learning about each other from people in another city. We believe we need to talk directly to each other, and this forum is an important step in that direction,” said Olga Lisogor, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Rossiya Segodnya media group, Head of Sputnik.
© SputnikSputnik Deputy Editor-in-Chief Olga Lisogor (L) sits on the panel of speakers at the Russian-Mongolian joint media forum.
Sputnik Deputy Editor-in-Chief Olga Lisogor (L) sits on the panel of speakers at the Russian-Mongolian joint media forum.
© Sputnik