https://sputnikglobe.com/20261119/us-considers-increasing-oil-diesel-exports-to-europe--energy-secretary-1125113994.html
US Considers Increasing Oil, Diesel Exports to Europe – Energy Secretary
US Considers Increasing Oil, Diesel Exports to Europe – Energy Secretary
Sputnik International
The United States is considering increasing exports of oil and diesel to European countries, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on Thursday.
2026-11-19T15:53+0000
2026-11-19T15:53+0000
2026-11-19T15:53+0000
economy
us
europe
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"Are we considering ramping up oil and diesel exports to Europe? Absolutely," Wright said at a press conference in Warsaw, as reported by Reuters. In late October, French Economy and Finance Minister Roland Lescure announced that EU countries would release more than 42 million barrels of fuel from their reserves over the next three months in an effort to lower prices amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
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US Considers Increasing Oil, Diesel Exports to Europe – Energy Secretary
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is considering increasing exports of oil and diesel to European countries, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on Thursday.
"Are we considering ramping up oil and diesel exports to Europe? Absolutely," Wright said at a press conference in Warsaw, as reported by Reuters.
In late October, French Economy and Finance Minister Roland Lescure announced that EU countries would release more than 42 million barrels of fuel from their reserves over the next three months in an effort to lower prices amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.